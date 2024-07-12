Single Tickets for the 24-25 Season at MAC, BTE, and New Philharmonic to go on Sale This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MAC Performance Series touring events include Mandy Patinkin, Michael Feinstein, High Kings & Mary Black, Paula Poundstone, John Waters, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood and much more GLEN ELLYN, Ill. – Single event tickets for the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) 2024-2025 Performance Series touring events, as well as Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE) and New Philharmonic's seasons, go on sale online, by phone and in person at the MAC Box Office at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 24. Highlights of the 2024-2025 MAC season include “A Conversation with Kathryn Grody & Mandy Patinkin” (Nov. 9 & 10), and the recently announced Michael Feinstein in “Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett” (Feb. 16) and The High Kings & Mary Black (March 1).



MAC's Performance Series season opens with PROUD Tina: “The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner” preceded by a free kick-off party in the lobby (Sept. 7). Other season highlights include a frequent panelist on NPR's weekly news quiz show, “Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me,” Paula Poundstone, (Sept. 14), “America's Got Talent” MALEVO, (Sept. 28), Capitol Fools (Sept. 29), Scott Keo's tribute to Michael Bublé (Oct. 18), MOMIX's “ALICE” (Feb. 2), improv legends Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood (March 9), and a special screening of the movie “Hairspray” with live commentary by Director John Waters (March 16). The Performance Series season continues through May 4, 2025.



BTE opens a three-play season with “The Outsider,” (Sept. 5-Oct. 6) a hilarious mock-up of modern American politics (press opening Sept. 6); and New Philharmonic opens its five-program season with “Ravel & Mahler” featuring guest pianist Winston Choi (Oct. 5&6). A full list of all MAC Performance Series, BTE and New Philharmonic events is attached to this release.



In addition to professional productions, in 2024-2025 the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage Theater, Music and Dance performances and concerts. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks film series and the 2024 Lakeside Summer Pavilion Series. Visit AtTheMAC.org for more information about these and other events.



Tickets



Single event tickets for MAC, BTE and New Philharmonic's 2024-2025 season events go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 online at AtTheMAC.org, by phone at 630.942.4000 and in person at the MAC Box Office, 425 Fawell Blvd. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.

