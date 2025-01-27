Single Tickets for Music Theater Works' 2025 Season to go on Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theater Works has revealed that single tickets for its 2025 season of productions at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. The 2025 season launches with Guys and Dolls, March 6 – 30, followed by Fiddler on the Roof, August 7 – August 17, Godspell, October 23 – November 16 and concludes with Annie, December 18 – January 4, 2026. Current season ticket holders may renew for the 2025 season and new subscribers are being accepted through March 30.

The Music Theater Works 2024 season includes:

Guys and Dolls

March 6 - March 30

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Directed by Sasha Gerritson

Choreographed by Clayton Cross

Music Directed by Linda Madonia

MusicTheaterWorks.com

North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie,

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. (Beginning March 15)

Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $106

Music Theater Works’ season kicks off with what many believe is the “perfect musical” with every song in its score a part of the American musical canon. Guys and Dolls whisks audiences from Manhattan to Havana and back again with career gambler Sky Masterson, “Save-A-Soul” missionary Sarah Brown, Adelaide, Nathan Detroit and others in this exuberant, big, brassy musical. Join Music Theater Works at the Hot Box Club onstage for an unforgettable time.

Fiddler on the Roof

August 7 – 17

Book by Joseph Stein

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Music by Jerry Bock

Directed by L. Walter Stearns

Choreographed by Marla Lampert

Music Directed by Dr. Michael McBride

MusicTheaterWorks.com

Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie,

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.

Ticket Price: $19.50 - $106

Fiddler on the Roof shares the happiness and tears of a tight-knit Jewish community in Czarist Russia. Tevye, the town’s milkman, finds the long-held traditions that define his faith and family are threatened by a modern world that is encroaching on his beloved Anatevka. Don’t miss this lush and memorable score as it's performed by Music Theater Works with a stellar cast and full orchestra.

Godspell

October 22 – November 16

Production Sponsor: Whirled Peas Foundation

In Partnership with Curt’s Cafe

Book by John Michael Tebelak

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Directed by Matthew Silar

Music Directed by Justin Akira Kono

North Theater at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $109

Day by day for more than 50 years, audiences have delighted in this modern musical fable that weaves together music, improv and infectious pop and rock songs. This Godspell finds a fractured and disconnected community gathered at a local diner discovering the transformative power of forgiveness and embracing radical love.

Annie

December 18 - January 4, 2026

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Book by Thomas Meehan

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan

Music Directed by Dr. Michael McBride

MusicTheaterWorks.com

Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie,

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Saturdays at 2 and 7:00 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Monday, December 22 at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m., and Wednesday, December 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $106

For more than 100 years, the beloved story of a spunky, red-headed orphan who lands a holiday stay with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, a billionaire trying to do good has delighted and inspired audiences around the world. Perfect for the holidays and the whole family, Annie, winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written including “Tomorrow,” “NYC,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” and others.

Comments