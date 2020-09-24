Silent Theatre Co. Announces Two New Ensemble Members and More

Silent Theatre Company is thrilled to announce the expansion of its ensemble with two new members: Robyn Coffin and Phillip Lewis. Robyn Coffin has been working with STC since its inception and Phillip Lewis has done so for the last decade. Both members have proven to be invaluable to the company and are involved with current project scheduled for this season.

Robyn Coffin is thrilled to join the Silent Theatre family!! Robyn is known for playing Cindy Herrmann on NBC's Chicago Fire. Robyn has also appeared on Empire, Chicago Code and Hot Date. She can be seen in the films Later Days, The Life and Death of an Unhappily Married Man, and Every 21 Seconds. Robyn is an ensemble member with Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and has worked in theater all over Chicago. She is represented by DDO Artists Agency and graduated from Columbia College Chicago.

Phillip Lewis is a graduate of Columbia College where he pursued theatre direction. His first endeavor with Silent Theatre was in 2010 with his original work that was produced at Prop Thtr. Phillip is typically listed as a writer and theater practitioner and continues to showcase his art form through storytelling to convey the power of empathy and human connection. "We all have our experiences and I believe we are intended to share them with the world.", says Lewis.

Silent Theatre's Remaining Season (Live, Virtual and Socially distanced!)

Artistic Director Tonika Todorova has been awarded Arts Alliance One State Grant to produce a virtual 24 Hour Theatre Festival. The project is committed to engaging participants with racial and geographic diversity in the spirit of equitable collaboration.

One State 24 Hour Theatre Festival

September 30th, 2020 at 7:00pm

A presentation of 5 original 10 minute plays created and executed in 24 hours virtually and broadcast LIVE

5 Directors

5 Writers

15 Performers

1 MC to twine them altogether

24 Hours to write, rehearse and execute a

1 time virtual event for

All.

In a time of transformation, the arts have to pioneer more than ever. Human connection and creative collaboration still live in the hearts of artists all over the world.

We are gathering powerful voices in the community to collaborate on creating 5 short virtual media plays to tell the stories of this moment. Created, rehearsed, and presented live in just 24 hours.

Title: One State 24 Hour Theatre Festival

Lead by: Tonika Todorova* and Beatrice Bosco

Hosted by: Matthew Massaro*

Featuring: Robyn Coffin*, Topher Leon, Jaegen Ellison, Meaghan Morris, Pauleth Jauregui, Rebecca Joy Fletcher, Roman Khayrullin, Alexander Knapp, Wanda Jin, Sophie Hernando Kofman, Annalise Raziq, Topher Leon, Rhys Lovell, Gregory D. Hicks, Connie Blick, Phillip Lewis*, Elijah Newman, Daniela Morales, James Tweedale, Hanna Ottenfeld, Violet Star, Lauren Katz, Lanise A. Shelley, Sandra Zielinski, and Myeongsik Jason Jang.

* Silent Theatre Company member

Date: September 30th @ 7:00pm

Tickets: Free

For more information, visit: www.silenttheatre.com

Corona dell'Arte

October 13th, 2020 at 7:00pm

A slice of surrealtainment featuring music, skills, and narrative movement.

The show must go on, so these Traveling Masketeers don custom made masks and perform like they did in the plague days of yore. Live music videos, clowning, dance, acrobatics, vaudeville comedy bits, variety, witty dialogues, anything goes!

On one hand, a mask provides safety, both from germs and from a partial physical identity. On the other, the symbolic image of muffling our faces so we can't speak our truths might be the most appropriate Silent Theatre image of the new 20's. Just like the masks that archetypal characters of Commedia dell'Arte wore, Silent Theatre puts on their Corona face and the show goes on.

Title: Corona dell'Arte

Featuring: Danielle Levsky, Josh Levine, Nathaniel Fishburn, Nati Via, and Marcus Fittanto*

* Silent Theatre Company member

Date: October 13th @ 7:00pm

Invited Dress: October 10th @ 7:00pm (October 11th in case of inclement weather)

Location: NEIU Campus

Tickets: Free

For more information, visit: www.silenttheatre.com

