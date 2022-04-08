See Chicago Dance Announces Chicago Dance Month Events For June 2022

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, is proud to announce that this June will see the return of its popular annual offering, Chicago Dance Month. Now in its tenth year, Chicago Dance Month provides a multitude of performance opportunities for artists and companies that are eager to get back in front of audiences.

"This year, in conjunction with the citywide Year of Chicago Dance, our Chicago Dance Month programming will be more extensive and inclusive than ever," said See Chicago Dance's Executive Director Julia Mayer. "We are significantly increasing the number of performers we are featuring throughout the month; adding dance instruction and opportunities for social dancing; and partnering with Ayodele Dance & Drum, the company in residence at the beautiful Sherman Park at 52nd and Racine, to present two outdoor progressive performances that will feature dozens of dancers and a range of dance forms. Beyond our SCD programs, Chicago Dance Month offers increased visibility for our community and plenty of opportunities for audiences to experience the rich breadth of Chicago dance with live performances all over the city."

In addition to the events listed below, See Chicago Dance will spotlight the work of scores of artists and organizations during this citywide celebration. Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers will be added to future releases and updated at SeeChicagoDance.com.

EVENTS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED INCLUDE*:

Chicago Dance Month Kick-Off Celebration

Navy Pier's Lake Stage, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturday, May 28

3 - 5 p.m.

FREE

Chicago Dance Month kicks off with an opening celebration featuring a variety of performances from Chicago's dance community.

Featuring performances by Chicago Tap Theater, Chicago Repertory Ballet, Raks Inferno, Visceral Dance Chicago and additional companies to be announced.

Thursday Pier Dance

Navy Pier's City Stage, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Thursday, June 2 through Thursday, June 30

6 - 7:30 p.m.

FREE

A new Chicago Dance Month event this year, each Thursday a dance company teaches an introductory dance lesson to movers of all ages and skill levels at Navy Pier's City Stage.

Featuring interactive instruction with Bellydance By Phaedra, Meher Dance Company, Andres Meneses of Latin Street Music & Dancing and additional companies to be announced.

Wave Wall Moves

Navy Pier's Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturday, June 4 through Saturday, August 22

3 - 3:30 p.m.

FREE

Pop-up dance performances and interactive dance classes running about 15 minutes each that will feature a rotating roster of dance companies each Saturday throughout the summer.

Featuring performances by Ballet 5:8, Maywood Fine Arts, Shubuki/Asian Improv Arts Midwest and additional companies to be added.

On the Move

In Partnership with Chicago Park District and Night Out in the Parks

Tuesday, June 7

Tuesday, June 21

4:30 - 6 p.m.

Location: Sherman Park, 1301 W. 52nd Street.

Performances in a progressive episodic dance events that feature a series of short, site-specific pieces. Winding through public spaces, audiences will be invited to

follow a map and discover hidden pockets of performances. This event is in partnership with the Chicago Park District and Night Out in the Parks.

Hosts and Arts Partners in Residence Ayodele Drum & Dance, with J. Lindsay Brown, dropshift dance, Helen Lee/Momentum Sensorium, Synapse Arts and additional companies to be announced.

*See Chicago Dance will follow all current safety protocols from national, state and local governments. Programs and performers may change due to any updates without notice.