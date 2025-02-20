Second City Training Center Classes Begin Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Second City Training Center is now accepting enrolment for its next term of classes, which begins March 3, 2025. Class offerings include workshops in improv, stand-up, comedy writing and more. Offering both in-person and virtual classes, The Second City Training Center has something for everyone.

Registration is now open. To view class options and register, visit https://www.secondcity.com/classes/chicago.

Second City's classes are a fun way to help boost confidence, connect with a creative community, and sharpen the ability to think quickly on your feet. Learning how to ‘yes, and' is the ultimate life hack: when you embrace the unexpected and build on whatever comes your way, you become more adaptable, creative, and ready to roll with whatever life throws at you.

Adult, Youth & Teen Classes are available for a range of skill levels. The popular Youth & Teen Spring Break Camps are also open for registration. Campers will explore the fundamentals of improv as taught and performed at The Second City and develop skills like creative thinking, self-confidence, listening, brainstorming, team building, empathy, and communication, all while having loads of laughs. They're introduced to basic scene structure, the art of storytelling and character development through the study of classic Second City scenes and other written materials.

