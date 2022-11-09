Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sarah Slight Named Raven Theatre's Interim Artistic Director

Sarah Slight is a Chicago-based dramaturg, literary manager and producer.

Nov. 09, 2022  

The Board of Directors of Raven Theatre has announced that Sarah Slight will serve as the theater's Interim Artistic Director beginning December 1, 2022, as the theater conducts a search to replace Cody Estle, who is departing to serve as the Artistic Director of Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee.

Raven Board President Stephen Johnson comments, "We are very pleased that Sarah is available and willing to step in as our Interim Artistic Director. She brings solid theatrical experience to the role. Her presence will ensure continuing high-quality productions for our patrons and a supportive environment for the artists whose work is essential to these productions."

Sarah Slight adds, "I am thrilled to serve Raven Theatre as the Interim Artistic Director. Thank you to Cody Estle for all he has done for Raven over the last decade. I am truly honored the Board of Directors have put their trust in me to continue the theatre's great work while they look toward the future."

About Sarah Slight

Sarah Slight (she/her) is a Chicago-based dramaturg, literary manager and producer. Recent dramaturgy credits include The Luckiest by Melissa Ross, dir. Cody Estle (Raven Theatre); The Gradient by Steph Del Rosso, dir. Amelia Acosta Powell (St. Louis Rep); The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon dir. Jessica Thebus (Northlight Theatre); The Burn by Philip Dawkins dir. Devon de Mayo (Steppenwolf Theatre, SYA); and Welcome to Jesus by Janine Nabers dir. Will Davis (American Theater Company). Sarah has also dramaturged new play development workshops at Victory Gardens Ignition Festival, New Harmony Project, Phoenix Theatre, The Playwrights' Center and American Theater Company. Alongside Jess McLeod, she is the co-adapter of a condensed version of The Project(s) by PJ Paparelli and Joshua Jaeger, which toured  through Chicago Public Schools and housing conferences in 2017. Sarah has served as the Associate Artistic Director at American Theater Company, Artistic Programs Manager at Northlight Theatre, Literary Associate at Williamstown Theatre Festival and Literary Manager at Red Eye Theatre. MFA Columbia University, BS University of Evansville.

About Raven Theatre

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts.

Raven Theatre Company is funded in part by The MacArthur Fund for Culture, Equity, and the Arts at Prince, Polk Bros Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, S&C Electric Company Fund, Paul M. Angell Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.



