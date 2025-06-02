Sarah Siddons Society Expands Theatre Arts Scholarships To Fifth Chicago-area University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sarah Siddons Society's Board of Directors has approved Northern Illinois University (NIU) as its fifth Chicago-area university to receive scholarship funding for students studying theatre arts.

NIU is the first public university to receive funds from the Society, joining Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, Northwestern School of Communications, The Theater Department, Columbia College and The Theatre School at DePaul University. Additionally, a representative from NIU's School of Theatre and Dance will join the Society's Board.

NIU's Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts Paul Kassel comments, “Northern Illinois University is proud the Sarah Siddons Society has invited us to join the four-year colleges and universities to which they provide scholarships. For more than 40 years, the society has supported outstanding theater students' efforts to study at Chicago-area institutions. We are the first public university to be so honored, and our mission clearly aligns with theirs. In addition, their decision to add our Director of the School of Theatre and Dance, Roxanna Conner, to their Board provides both NIU and the Society opportunities to grow our partnership. Roxanna's accomplished history in Chicago theater and in education makes her uniquely qualified for the role.”

Sarah Siddons Society President Martin Balogh adds, “It has long been a goal of the Society to fund scholarships at a public university. We could not be more pleased to add the School of Theatre and Dance at Northern Illinois University and we look forward to welcoming Roxanna Conner to our Board.”

About Sarah Siddons Society

Since its inception, the mission of the Society has been to fund scholarships to promising theater arts students at top Chicago area universities including; The Theater Department, Columbia College; The Theatre School at DePaul University; Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, Northwestern University School of Communications and the School of Theatre and Dance at Northern Illinois University. For additional information, visit sarahsiddonssociety.org.

