SUMMER WIND: A TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA is Coming to Raue Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Raue Center For The Arts will present Summer Wind: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Bill Pantle on Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m. Get ready for a timeless evening of swing, style, and signature Sinatra charm as one of Chicagoland's top tribute performers brings the legend of Ol' Blue Eyes to life.

For nearly a decade, Bill Pantle has captivated audiences with his natural baritone, classic crooner style, and undeniable stage presence. Backed by some of Chicago's most talented jazz and big band musicians, Pantle recreates the magic of Sinatra's most iconic performances—from beloved standards like “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Fly Me to the Moon” to unforgettable moments from live concerts and variety shows.

More than just a concert, Summer Wind is a nostalgic journey through the Great American Songbook and the golden era of American entertainment. Raised on the sounds of Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, and, of course, Frank Sinatra, Pantle brings an authenticity and heart to every note he sings.

“This isn't just a show—it's a celebration of the music, the voice, and the charisma that defined a generation,” says Pantle. “Sinatra had a way of making everyone in the room feel like he was singing just for them, and that's what we aim to bring to the stage.”

Tickets start at $33. RaueNOW Members save 30%.

(*All-in pricing includes a $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order Fee will be applied at checkout per order.)