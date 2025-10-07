SLAY! Gay Horror Sketch Revue And Fundraiser to be Presented At Annoyance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sink your teeth into the horror-comedy event of the season when SLAY! storms the Annoyance Theatre this October. Equal parts fright and fabulous, this original gay horror sketch revue dares audiences to laugh while confronting the hypocrisies and internalized homophobia that still haunt the LGBTQ+ community.

Performances run Fridays in October - October 3, 10, 17, and 24 - at 6:30 p.m. at The Annoyance Theatre.

About the Show

SLAY! is a razor-sharp, blood-soaked celebration of queer identity, featuring campy scares, biting satire, and killer laughs. This dazzling and darkly funny revue showcases a dynamic ensemble of queer performers who bring horror and hilarity to life on stage. From repressed vampires to unicorns both figurative and literal, SLAY! invites audiences to scream, laugh, and look fabulous doing it.

The show also incorporates a fundraising component for The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Come out, have a scream, and support a cause that saves lives.

Creative Team and Cast

Directed by Christopher Willumsen and produced by Thomas Beheler, SLAY! features performances by Chloe Beth, Sarah Johnson, Seth Kobs, Whitney Randall, Madelyn Strasma, Chris Sylvie, and Nora McCaughey (Swing) with musical direction by Ilya Raskin.