Ryan Plunkett’s OLD FASHIONED MAGIC is Coming to Chicago Magic Lounge

Chicago Magic Lounge will welcome Ryan Plunkett as its next Artist-In-Residence with his show Old Fashioned Magic. Brimming with charisma and wit, Ryan is a Chicago Magic Lounge favorite. Old Fashioned Magic runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, July 2 – September 24, 2025. The press opening is Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Tickets are priced $42 (Main Floor) and $47.50 (Front Row). Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online.



Ryan Plunkett, a founding member and frequent performer at the Chicago Magic Lounge, will take the stage at the Harry Blackstone Cabaret with his hit one-man show, Old Fashioned Magic. Join us for an unforgettable evening of analog wonders. Witness cunning miracles and elegant magic presented in a style infused with biting wit and relaxed sophistication.



About Ryan Plunkett

Ryan Plunkett is a highly sought-after entertainer and magic creator who has authored several books on his original magic. He is a founding ensemble member and regular performer at the Chicago Magic Lounge. Additionally, Ryan travels nationwide, performing at unique venues such as Speakeasy Magick in New York City, House of Cards in Nashville, and the renowned Magic Castle in Hollywood, California.



