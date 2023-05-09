Ruth Page Center of the Arts Presents Ruth Page Festival of Dance at Ravinia Next Month

Ruth Page Center of the Arts will present its annual, Ruth Page Festival of Dance at Ravinia with two performances of "Ruth Page Civic Ballet and Friends," Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m., at Ravinia's Bennett Gordon Hall, 201 St. Johns Ave. Gates open an hour prior to concert start time. Single tickets are currently on sale for $25. For more information, visit Ravinia.org for more information.

Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. Program

The Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company brings the elegance, artistry and creative daring of its boundary-breaking namesake for a performance featuring world premieres and a special guest artist.

The program featuring the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company is highlighted by two commissioned contemporary works, "Abscission" by Mexican choreographer Adrián Marcelo Sáenz and "Steady Going" by artistic director of South Chicago Dance Theater Kia Smith. Rounding out the evening is the classical "Animated Frescos" from "The Little Humpbacked Horse" by Arthur Saint-Léon and the tap dance bravura of guest artist Jumaane Taylor, artistic director of the Chicago Human Rhythm Project.

Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. Program

Highlighting the unique artistic collaborations of the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company will perform in a stunning showcase of dance with some of Chicago's leading artists, two of which also have a home at The Ruth Page Center. Sharing the stage with the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company in a mixed program include in-Residence company Hedwig Dances; Chicago contemporary dance company, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, and tap dance artist and artistic director of Chicago Human Rhythm Project Jumaane Taylor.