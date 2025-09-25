Rosaway Brings French Disco-Jazz Vibes To Raue Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center for the Arts will welcome Rosaway, the Paris-based disco-jazz duo, for a one-night-only performance on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Known for blending modern electro-pop with retro grooves and cinematic energy, Rosaway delivers a captivating live show featuring flute, drums, and soulful vocals that fuse French sophistication with infectious rhythms.

Rosaway features Rachel Ombredane, a classically trained flutist and vocalist with degrees from the Sorbonne and Paris Conservatoire, and Stéphane “SteF” Avellaneda, an acclaimed drummer who has toured in more than 30 countries and performed with legends including B.B. King and Buddy Guy. Together, the duo creates a high-energy sound that bridges genres, blending electronic beats with organic instrumentation.

Rachel has collaborated with International Artists including Ed SHeeran, Jain, and Broken Back, and is celebrated for transforming the flute into a crowd-igniting instrument, earning recognition from figures like CeeLo Green, Kool & The Gang, Nile Rodgers, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jennifer Garner. Her smoky, warm vocal tone has been compared to the elegance of Sade and the fire of Whitney Houston. SteF anchors the group with propulsive grooves and dynamic stage presence.

Rosaway’s innovative approach recently earned them consideration for a 2025 Grammy Award in the Best Alternative Album category. Audiences can expect an evening that redefines alternative pop with a distinctly French touch, combining energy, sophistication, and style in equal measure.

Tickets: General Admission $19*; RaueNOW Member tickets $10.50* (members save 30% with no per-ticket fee; an $8 processing fee applies per order). Tickets are available at rauecenter.org, by calling 815-356-9212, or in person at the Box Office, 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.