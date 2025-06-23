Review: ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The current production at Drury Lane Theatre is Always…Patsy Cline. This is based on a true story, was originally conceived by Ted Swindley and licensed by the Estate of Patsy Cline. It contains 27 of Patsy’s songs and is a two-woman show. Some of the songs are sung in their entirety while others are shortened and combined with another. The story centers on the relationship between Patsy (Aja Alcazar) and a fan who followed her career, Louise Seger (Bri Sudia). Louise narrates the story of how they met and their friendship until Patsy’s untimely death in a plane crash. Patsy was 30. Louise went to a concert of Patsy’s that was 4 hours long but only one break. Louise pretends to be Patsy’s manager and arranges for 2 separate shows that night. She also takes Patsy to her home so she can rest before going to Dallas the next day. They become good friends and correspond over the years. The songs are woven into the stories Louise shares. At times, Louise joins Patsy in singing. Their harmony is spot on. Louise wants nothing but the best for Patsy. Patsy trusts Louise and enjoys being with her. Louise made sure Patsy was noticed and at her house, Louise would take care of Patsy thus the line “She looked relieved”. Patsy did not have to make the decisions for several hours. Some of the actual letters were read. Louise listened to a country station every day. She had become friends with the morning jockey because she called in every day requesting Patsy records. That is how Louise found out about the plane crash. She had turned on the radio to listen to her songs but the DJ was already talking about the plane crash. Patsy had given one of her cowgirl hats to Louise. As the lights dimmed, Louise put the hat on top of the radio.

This is a wonderful telling of two women who shared similarities even though one was a bona fide star. No words to describe the music…. It’s Patsy Cline’s music. These songs go straight to your heart whether it’s sad, joyful, lonely or wanting. There is a 6 piece band upstage. Ellie Kahn guides this group of musicians. These are the song charts as Patsy recorded them. Jeff award-winning Collette Pollard’s set design gives the audience the feel of the Grand Ole Opry, a honky tonk or Louise’s home. Lee Fiskness’ lighting design enhances each of these settings. Emily N. Brink’s costumes are true to the time. If you are Patsy fan, this is for you. Take a friend who is not completely familiar with Patsy’s work or story. This is a wonderful story of friendship and belief in someone. It’s a wonderful celebration of a woman and a major artist who left us way too soon and left her mark on American music. Thank you Drury Lane for bringing her back.

