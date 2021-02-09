Replay Lincoln Park Invites Schitt's Creek Fans To The “Schitt Happens” Pop-Up

We're trying very hard not to connect with people right now...Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, is bringing their latest pop-up installment from Schitt's Creek to Chicago with the announcement of Schitt Happens.

Opening to the public this Friday, February 12 and running through April 1, the bar's newest experience will allow fans of the show to relive some of the best and funniest moments bv offering a selection of Instagrammable moments that would even make Alexis jealous, along with a food and cocktail menu courtesy of "Café Tropical", plus themed trivia, a shopping experience with local vendors at their very own Rose Apothecary, and much more. Tickets are now available, and reservations are highly encouraged.

The Schitt Happens Pop-Up will feature an exciting recreation of the show's best and most iconic moments, including replicas of the Rosebud Motel, Café Tropical, Moira's Wig Wall, the welcome to Schitt's Creek sign, and much more. Replay will also partner with the Chicago Makers Pop Up Shop to recreate their very own version of the Rose Apothecary, where artisanal items, commemorative T-shirts, assorted souvenirs, and fan art crafted by local artists will be available for purchase throughout the week. Themed-trivia nights and other events will also be hosted throughout.

The Pop-Up will also feature an homage to Café Tropical by offering themed food and cocktail menu items, including Moira's favorite Ahn-chiladas, where the secret is folding the cheese; Lovebird Wings, chicken, not actual lovebirds; Lover's Messy Sloppy Joe Eat-A-Thon; Café Tropical Mozzarella Sticks, not made with raw milk; Rosebud Cinnamon Buns, fresh from the motel lobby; and Schitt Fries, better than Elmdale fries.

The Schitt Happens pop-up is 21+ and costs $20 per person for two cocktails, along with a one-hour reservation. Replay will be following all Chicago COVID-19 restrictions to ensure the safety of all staff and patrons. Reserving ahead is highly encouraged due to capacity and social distancing restrictions. Pick up a hammer and nail this coffin shut by reserving your spot today before spots fill up.

Replay offers guests over 30 free vintage arcade games to maintain social distancing guidelines, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball and more.

For more information, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com, call (773) 665-5660, or follow Replay on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Media Inquiry: Heron Agency noreen@heronagency.com kathy@heronagency.com 708.646.4082 www.herongency.com Share this email: Manage your preferences | Opt out using TrueRemove

Got this as a forward? Sign up to receive our future emails.

View this email online. 1528 W. Fullerton

Chicago, IL | 60614 US This email was sent to newsdesk@broadwayworld.com.

To continue receiving our emails, add us to your address book.