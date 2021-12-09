Replay Lincoln Park Invites Guests To Enjoy A Holiday Trip To Hogwarts With A VERY HARRY CHRISTMAS

Take to the skies with broomstick in hand at Chicago's favorite pop-up bar, Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield, for their latest pop-up installment, A Very Harry Christmas, running Friday, December 10 through December 31.

All month long, the bar will transform its main room to replicate Hogwarts at Christmastime, with several photo opportunities with iconic characters and scenes from the popular series, such as the Great Hall, decked out in all of its festive glory, with wreaths, garland, candles, and snow, plus a cosplay costume pageant, weekly themed trivia, a House Cup challenge, a Yule Ball NYE event, themed menus and much more. This event and all of the games are free, with no reservations, tickets, or tokens required.

This limited time pop-up, which Replay first hosted back in 2019, will feature spectacular homages to fan favorite moments from the series such as the Chamber of Secrets, The Whomping Willow, Umbridge's Cat Office and Molly Weasel's, along with some Easter eggs only Harry Potter mega fans will spot like Hagrid's House, the Burrow Spoon Clock, and even Dobby looming somewhere in the distance. Replay will also host two of its very own Yule Balls with special live performances by "The Weird Sisters". The first Yule Ball is on December 21 at 8pm, with a $25 ticket for entry that includes a $20 beverage credit. The second Yule Ball will take place on New Year's Eve at 7pm, with "The Weird Sisters" taking the stage at 9pm, followed by DJ Kite mixing live throughout the night until close at 2am Replay's New Years' Eve Yule Ball will be $50, with guests receiving a $40 beverage credit, a midnight champagne toast, and party favors.

The themed pop-up will also feature a cosplay costume pageant for fanatics to dress as their favorite wizard, plus magic shows throughout the month, and more. An extensive specialty cocktail menu will also be available for the duration of the pop-up, featuring concoctions such as the Dementor's Kiss, Polyjuice Potion, Rowena's Diadem, shots of Voldemalort, and much more.

"Nothing says the holidays more than a quick trip to Hogwarts," says Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay. "Back by popular demand, this pop up always delights Chicagoans and Harry Potter fans alike so we thought it was perfect timing to once again bring it back for everyone to enjoy."

The A Very Harry Christmas inspired pop-up is 21+ and is reservation free. Covid-19 restrictions will be practiced, and protocols will be strictly observed to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. Please note, this is not an official event sanctioned by Warner Bros. Advance tickets are available to purchase for $20 each which include two cocktails and a fast-pass entry.

Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball, and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.

For more information or to reserve tickets to select events, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com, call (773) 665-5660.