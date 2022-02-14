Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Announces Casting and Design Team for PASSAGE
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the casting and design team for the first show in its 2022 Season, PASSAGE by Christopher Chen and directed by Kaiser Ahmed. The show will run from March 2 through April 10, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.
Q is building a new life in Country X, having immigrated from Country Y. But it's hard to make friends in Country X - the history between the two countries is fraught, and political tensions are running high. As Q tries to navigate interpersonal dynamics, the past and present collide in a complex geopolitical landscape. And no one is off the hook. Christopher Chen's deeply humane, exquisitely theatrical play inspired by E.M. Forster's A Passage to India is tense, fascinating, delicate, and dangerous.
PASSAGE will feature Patrick Agada, Charin Alvarez (Remy Bumppo Core Ensemble Member), Leyla Beydoun, Carolyn Hu Bradbury, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Adam Poss, Peter Sipla. Designs for this production will feature work by Himabindu Poroori (Dramaturg), Yeaji Kim (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Liz Gomez and Mac Vaughey (Co-Lighting Design), Michael Huey (Sound Design and Original Music) and Rowan Doe (Properties Design).
Marti Lyons enthusiastically speaks to kicking off her first season as Artistic Director with PASSAGE: "I am thrilled to launch our 2022 season with this production. PASSAGE, written by one of my favorite playwrights, Christopher Chen, is a kaleidoscopic examination of power that could be anywhere and anytime, but feels intensely now. The Core Ensemble and I cannot wait to be back onstage and start our season with this show."
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's production of PASSAGE will run from March 2 through April 10, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at www.RemyBumppo.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150.
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2022 Presenting Sponsor is Geoffrey A. Anderson. Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2022 Season Sponsors are Brenda and James Grusecki and Charlotte Toerber.
PRODUCTION DETAILS:
Title: PASSAGE
Written by: Christopher Chen
Director: Kaiser Ahmed
Cast (in alphabetical order): Patrick Agada (F); Charin Alvarez (B); Leyla Beydoun (Q); Carolyn Hu Bradbury (J/S/MOSQUITO); Tiffany Renee Johnson (D/M); Adam Poss (H/R/GECKO); Peter Sipla (G); Tina El Gamal (u/s B); Nathaniel Elfant (u/s H / R / GECKO); Aissa Guerra (u/s Q); Tulsi McDaniels (u/s F); Michael Mejia (u/s G); Flavia Pallozzi (u/s D / M); Natalie Santoro (u/s J / S / MOSQUITO).
Artistic Director: Marti Lyons
Producer: Alexis Taylor
Intimacy and Culture Consultant: Greg Geffrard
Associate Intimacy and Culture Consultant: Courtney Abbott
Casting Director: Rachael Jimenez, CSA
Casting Associate: Emily Gruhl
Stage Manager: Jean E. Compton
Assistant Stage Manager: Cori Lang
Technical Director: Harrison Ornelas
Production Manager: Ellen Willett
Dramaturg: Himabindu Poroori
Scenic Designer: Yeaji Kim
Costume Designer: Izumi Inaba
Assistant Costume Designer: Aija Moreno
Co-Lighting Designer: Liz Gomez
Co-Lighting Designer: Mac Vaughey
Sound Designer and Original Music: Michael Huey
Properties Designer: Rowan Doe
Scenic Charge Artist: Emily Altman
Wardrobe Supervisor: Stefani Azores-Gococo
Head Electrician: Nick Chamernik
Location: Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
Dates: Previews: Wednesday, March 2 - Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:30pm; Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:30pm
Press Performance: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:30pm
Regular Run: Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, April 20, 2022
Curtain Times: Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm
Matinee Performances (other than Sundays): Saturday, March 19 at 2:30pm; Saturday, March 26 at 2:30pm; Saturday, April 2 at 2:30pm; Thursday April 7 at 2:30pm
Audio Description/Touch Tour Performance: Saturday, March 19, 2022; Touch Tour starts at 1:00pm, and the performance starts at 2:30pm
Open Caption Performance: Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:30pm
Tickets: Previews: $30.00 - $40.00
Regular Run: $35.00 - $55.00
Industry Tickets: $20.00, available Wednesdays - Fridays
Student Tickets: $15.00, available day of
Group Discounts: Available for parties of 10 or more, call 773.244.8119