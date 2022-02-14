Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Announces Casting and Design Team for PASSAGE

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the casting and design team for the first show in its 2022 Season, PASSAGE by Christopher Chen and directed by Kaiser Ahmed. The show will run from March 2 through April 10, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.

Q is building a new life in Country X, having immigrated from Country Y. But it's hard to make friends in Country X - the history between the two countries is fraught, and political tensions are running high. As Q tries to navigate interpersonal dynamics, the past and present collide in a complex geopolitical landscape. And no one is off the hook. Christopher Chen's deeply humane, exquisitely theatrical play inspired by E.M. Forster's A Passage to India is tense, fascinating, delicate, and dangerous.

PASSAGE will feature Patrick Agada, Charin Alvarez (Remy Bumppo Core Ensemble Member), Leyla Beydoun, Carolyn Hu Bradbury, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Adam Poss, Peter Sipla. Designs for this production will feature work by Himabindu Poroori (Dramaturg), Yeaji Kim (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Liz Gomez and Mac Vaughey (Co-Lighting Design), Michael Huey (Sound Design and Original Music) and Rowan Doe (Properties Design).

Marti Lyons enthusiastically speaks to kicking off her first season as Artistic Director with PASSAGE: "I am thrilled to launch our 2022 season with this production. PASSAGE, written by one of my favorite playwrights, Christopher Chen, is a kaleidoscopic examination of power that could be anywhere and anytime, but feels intensely now. The Core Ensemble and I cannot wait to be back onstage and start our season with this show."

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's production of PASSAGE will run from March 2 through April 10, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at www.RemyBumppo.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150.

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2022 Presenting Sponsor is Geoffrey A. Anderson. Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2022 Season Sponsors are Brenda and James Grusecki and Charlotte Toerber.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: PASSAGE

Written by: Christopher Chen

Director: Kaiser Ahmed

Cast (in alphabetical order): Patrick Agada (F); Charin Alvarez (B); Leyla Beydoun (Q); Carolyn Hu Bradbury (J/S/MOSQUITO); Tiffany Renee Johnson (D/M); Adam Poss (H/R/GECKO); Peter Sipla (G); Tina El Gamal (u/s B); Nathaniel Elfant (u/s H / R / GECKO); Aissa Guerra (u/s Q); Tulsi McDaniels (u/s F); Michael Mejia (u/s G); Flavia Pallozzi (u/s D / M); Natalie Santoro (u/s J / S / MOSQUITO).

Artistic Director: Marti Lyons

Producer: Alexis Taylor

Intimacy and Culture Consultant: Greg Geffrard

Associate Intimacy and Culture Consultant: Courtney Abbott

Casting Director: Rachael Jimenez, CSA

Casting Associate: Emily Gruhl

Stage Manager: Jean E. Compton

Assistant Stage Manager: Cori Lang

Technical Director: Harrison Ornelas

Production Manager: Ellen Willett

Dramaturg: Himabindu Poroori

Scenic Designer: Yeaji Kim

Costume Designer: Izumi Inaba

Assistant Costume Designer: Aija Moreno

Co-Lighting Designer: Liz Gomez

Co-Lighting Designer: Mac Vaughey

Sound Designer and Original Music: Michael Huey

Properties Designer: Rowan Doe

Scenic Charge Artist: Emily Altman

Wardrobe Supervisor: Stefani Azores-Gococo

Head Electrician: Nick Chamernik

Location: Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

Dates: Previews: Wednesday, March 2 - Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:30pm; Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:30pm

Press Performance: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:30pm

Regular Run: Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, April 20, 2022

Curtain Times: Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

Matinee Performances (other than Sundays): Saturday, March 19 at 2:30pm; Saturday, March 26 at 2:30pm; Saturday, April 2 at 2:30pm; Thursday April 7 at 2:30pm

Audio Description/Touch Tour Performance: Saturday, March 19, 2022; Touch Tour starts at 1:00pm, and the performance starts at 2:30pm

Open Caption Performance: Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:30pm

Tickets: Previews: $30.00 - $40.00

Regular Run: $35.00 - $55.00

Industry Tickets: $20.00, available Wednesdays - Fridays

Student Tickets: $15.00, available day of

Group Discounts: Available for parties of 10 or more, call 773.244.8119