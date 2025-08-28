Refracted Theatre Company Cancels the Fall Production of DREAM HOU$E Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Refracted Theatre Company has revealed that due to unforeseen circumstances, they are canceling the fall production of Dream Hou$e, written by Eliana Pipes and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker, slated for September 12 - October 18, at the Den Theatre.

Current ticket holders will be notified by email of the cancellation and may receive a refund or donate the price of the tickets to Refracted.

Read the statement from the theater here:

Dear Friends,

As Artistic Director of Refracted Theatre Company, I carry a profound responsibility to safeguard the integrity of our work, the wellbeing of our collaborators, and the trust of our community. It is with a heavy heart that I share that, after careful reflection, Refracted has made the decision to cancel our production of Dream Hou$e.

Theater is one of the most deeply collaborative art forms there is. At Refracted, dozens of artists and technicians pour their time, talent, and love into each fleeting second on stage. It takes an extraordinary kind of alchemy for all the pieces to align—that’s why we so often call it “theater magic.”

But because that alchemy is so specific, there are times when unforeseen challenges arise—challenges too great to overcome. It’s heartbreaking when that happens. But it’s also a reminder of how precious this art form truly is.

This was one of the hardest decisions I have faced, both personally and as the Artistic Director of our company. It was reached out of deep compassion and care for every artist, staff member, and community partner involved. Above all, it was made to ensure that the environment in which we create reflects the integrity of Refracted. As such, all artists and team members will be compensated for their work on the production to date.

While this chapter closed earlier than we had hoped, it does not weaken us. In fact, it strengthens our resolve. We know that theatre has the power to make lasting change—both in our industry and in the lives of our community members—and we will not give up on that.

I am profoundly grateful to the artists who brought their talent and passion to this project, and to you—our community of supporters—who believe in what we do. Your trust and encouragement sustain us, and together we will continue to build work that challenges, connects, and inspires.

With the courage and clarity that define Refracted, we look forward to returning soon and sharing the meaningful work that lies ahead.

With gratitude and resolve,

Tova Wolff

Artistic Director, Refracted Theatre Company