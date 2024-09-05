Redtwist Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For BOTTLE FLY World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning Redtwist Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Jacqueline Goldfinger's Bottle Fly, directed by Co-Artistic Director Eileen Dixon, October 17 - November 24 at its home in Edgewater, the newly renovated Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

October brings the world premiere of Jacqueline Goldfinger's Bottle Fly, a beautiful depiction of queer survival in the Everglades capturing the many layered dynamics of race, poverty and bigotry that are sun-baked into life in South Florida. Winner of the 2017 Yale Drama Series prize, Bottle Fly explores love in many guises and all of its complexity. As the future of gay rights in America is once again making headlines, Redtwist believes this play will be a touchstone for important conversations.

The Bottle Fly cast includes Johnny Garcia*, (Cal); Laura Sturm (Rosie); Shannon Leigh Webber (Ruth); Shaina Toledo (Penny) and Rebecca VandenBos (K); Gabe Levi* (Cal U/S), Hilary Sanzel (Rosie U/S); Leilani Mesa (Ruth U/S), Amelia Roque (Penny U/S), and Kelcy Taylor (K U/S).

The Bottle Fly Production Team includes Eileen Dixon* (Director); Rose Johnson* (Scenic Designer); Charlie Levinson (Stage Manager); Brandii Champagne (Assistant Director); Dusty Brown (Technical Director); Madeline Felauer (Costume Designer); Leo Bassow (they/he, Props Designer); Jesse Boyle (Dramaturg); Erin Sheets (Intimacy Director); Angela Joy Baldasare (Sound Designer); Sam Anderson (Sound Designer); Raine DeDominici (Production Manager).

*indicates Redtwist Theatre Ensemble Member

Previews are Thursday, Oct. 17 - Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. with the press opening Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. with a total running time of two hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. There will be two understudy performances on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets are now on sale at RedtwistTheatre.org with discounts available for seniors, students and industry professionals and pay-what-you-can for all Friday performances.

ABOUT Jacqueline Goldfinger, playwright

Jacqueline Goldfinger is a playwright-librettist whose work has been produced and published around the world. Their plays have been produced at theaters including The Kennedy Center, Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Court Theatre (New Zealand), École nationale de théâtre (Canada), Urbanite Theatre, Perseverance Theatre, among others. Their opera, choral and art song libretti have been performed at the Sydney Opera House, Opera Columbus, Resonance Works, BBC Radio 3 (UK), Chor Leoni (Canada), Chiesa di Ognissanti (Italy) and others. Her plays have numerous awards including the Yale Prize, Glaspell Prize and Generations Award. As a dramaturg, they have worked with La Jolla Playhouse, Philadelphia Theatre Company and many others. They've taught at University of California, Davis (graduate), University of Pennsylvania (undergraduate) and others.

ABOUT EILEEN DIXON, director

EILEEN DIXON is a Chicago based director, playwright, actor and teaching artist with a focus on creating and directing new work. She received her MFA in acting and directing from University of Missouri - Kansas City in 2022 and spent the following summer at Ojai Playwrights Conference, Dixon has developed several of her own works, including In/Genuine and Regression, which were both produced in Kansas City. In September of 2023, Regression was workshopped and produced in Chicago at Redtwist Theatre. Other credits include The Coterie Theatre, Ensemble Stage and Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Dixon's interest currently is on artful collaboration within the play workshopping process and the directors role in new play development.

Comments