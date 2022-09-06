Raven Theatre Launches Campaign To Revitalize East Stage Theatre With New Seating

As Raven Theatre embarks its 40th anniversary season and celebrates 20 years in its Edgewater home, the company is launching a campaign to revitalize its 85-seat East Stage theatre with new seating, along with upgrades to the lobby. Theatergoers are invited to sponsor a new, personalized seat for $500, which includes an engraved plaque to ensure their legacy with Raven for years to come.

The campaign is being matched up to $50,000 with a generous gift from longtime Raven supporter and Board President, Stephen Johnson. For every dollar donated up to $50,000 - either through a purchased seat or a gift - another dollar will go towards supporting the actors, playwrights, directors, designers, teaching artists and creative team members that come together to create theatre at Raven.

Comments Raven Managing director Markie Gray, "We are so excited to celebrate our 40th year by revitalizing our East Stage for the first time since we moved into our Clark and Granville home in 2002. Whether you're honoring a loved one, recognizing a fellow arts lover, or celebrating your family's love for Raven, this lasting tribute will help sustain our beautiful East Stage theatre and support the artists that come together to create within it. We are also incredibly grateful to longtime supporter Stephen Johnson for his generous matching gift - an invaluable investment in the future of our artists."

To reserve a personalized seat or make a donation, visit raventheatre.com/support or call (773) 338-6537.

About Raven Theatre

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts.

Raven Theatre Company is funded in part by the The MacArthur Fund for Culture, Equity, and the Arts at Prince, Polk Bros Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, S&C Electric Company Fund, Paul M. Angell Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.