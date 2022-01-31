Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center Welcomes Molly Devine as Photography Intern

Jan. 31, 2022  
Raue Center has announced the addition of photography intern, Molly Devine, to its team. The photography internship runs through August of 2022 and will include event and headshot photography as well as support for the marketing department.

"Raue Center is very excited to welcome Molly to the team," says marketing and institutional advancement director Meredith Schaefer. " We strive to create an environment for her internship that is both educational and experimental, allowing her room to grow artistically."

Molly is a senior at Prairie Ridge High School and plans to continue her education and photography career at Loyola University in Chicago in the fall. Her focus thus far has been portrait, fashion, event, sport, and candid photography.

"I never hesitate to explore past my boundaries with my artwork. I have always seen the art of photography as our way to capture those most precious, vulnerable moments in life," explains Molly. "Photography has led me to a road of endless ways to express, communicate, and evoke emotions in the viewer. Not only has it helped define who I am as an artist, but it has brought some of the most influential people in my life. I am very excited to be working with the Raue Center and I can't wait for the great opportunities it will provide for me!"


