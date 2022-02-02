Raue Center Launches Photography Fellowship With Photographer Todd Heintz

Todd Heintz, of Todd Heintz Photography, joins the Raue Center team for the inaugural Photography Fellowship program.

Raue Center willl welcome Todd Heintz as the inaugural Fellow. Director of Institutional Advancement, Meredith Schaefer, says, "Todd brings a creative spirit and an eye for detail to this role. He'll be tasked with creating exciting videos, taking high-quality concert images, and capturing the emotion of our theatre shows. It's a wide range of elements and we are thrilled he's up for the challenge." This year-long role will give him the opportunity to explore his photography as art along with capturing Raue events and performances for promotional and archival purposes.

As Raue Center Photography Fellow, Todd will capture images from the venue's unique and culturally diverse shows and events. This year-long fellowship strives to approach each event as an individual assignment, capturing the voice, personality, and/or feeling of the performance. Upon completion, this program culminates with an exhibition in our historic theater.