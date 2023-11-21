RIGHT NOW Extends at Facility Theatre

Chicago’s Facility Theatre has announced an extension of their U.S. premiere of RIGHT NOW, now playing at their newly-remodeled space at 1138 N. California Ave. until December 16, 2023. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($25 with some pay-what-you-can tickets available) are on sale now at www.facilitytheatre.org, and an Industry Night has been added for Monday December 11 at 7:30 p.m.

RIGHT NOW, written by Catherine-Anne Toupin and translated by Chris Campbell, is about Alice and Ben, a couple in an apartment building. Alice is bereft and haunted. While dealing with her mysterious and persistent neighbors next door, she struggles to keep a grasp on what is left of her shattered reality. RIGHT NOW is an unsettling modern folktale that explores the darker recesses of the mercurial relationships to motherhood, and the human ability to normalize our traumas.

Director Dado (she/her) returns to Facility after her critically acclaimed, mesmerizing staging of Jen Silverman’s production of PHOEBE IN WINTER and sold-out performances of the rarely produced RUSE OF MEDUSA by Erik Satie. She will direct a cast that includes Maria Stephens, Dano Duran, Shawna Franks, Elliot Baker and Facility’s Artistic Director Kirk Anderson.