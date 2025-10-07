QUEERS & FEARS Gay Horror Sketch Revue is Coming to Second City This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This October, prepare for laughter, screams, and a splash of glitter when Queers & Fears haunts Donny's Skybox Theatre at The Second City. Fans of queer comedy and horror alike will find plenty to cackle about in this all-new sketch revue that's as heartfelt as it is horrifying.

Performances run Fridays in October - October 3, 10, 17, and 24 - at 10:00 p.m. in Donny's Skybox Theatre at The Second City.

About the show:

Queers and Fears is a wickedly funny sketch comedy revue where the monsters are gay, the closets have skeletons, and the only thing we have to fear is our own internalized homophobia. From cursed hookups to ghost stories about being ghosted, this spooky celebration of queer survival blends sharp satire with blood-stained glitter. Come laugh, scream, and sashay into the shadows-because in this show, pride is a scream.

Creative Team and Cast

The show is directed by Christopher Willumsen and produced by Thomas Beheler. The ensemble cast includes Thomas Beheler, Ella Carson, Natalie Freisinger, Dan Hickey, Maya Paletta, Emma Samson, and Nora McCaughey (Swing). Fight Choreography by Katherine Coyl.