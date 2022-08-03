Prop Thtr Announces Casting And Production Team For THE CLEANUP at The Athenaeum Center

Prop Thtr today announced the cast and production team for its world premiere of Hallie Palladino's THE CLEANUP, directed by Jen Poulin. Featuring Lucy Carapetyan, Lynnette Li, Chad Patterson, and Brandon Rivera, the show runs at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture on October 21 - November 19, 2022 with previews October 13 - 16 and October 20.

Commissioned and developed in Prop Thtr's 2021 Play Development Lab, THE CLEANUP is a nuanced, character-driven story of love, friendship, and the messes we make in their pursuit. This stealthy-substantive comedy set behind the scenes at a DIY preschool co-op is a window into the often invisible struggles of toddler parents."

"Foremost, this play is entertaining," said playwright Hallie Palladino. "Parents and non-parents alike, will relate to the familiar challenges of trying to keep a volunteer-driven organization afloat. THE CLEANUP additionally celebrates the contributions of queer fathers and their often underappreciated role in the ecosystem of donated parental labor. Ultimately though, this is a story of the beauty and awkwardness of forming friendships in adulthood."

In the spirit of the show's themes, the run will feature community and family events including:

October 24: "Reimagining the Village: How Can We Create Parenting Communities for our Mid-Pandemic Moment?" Post-matinee guided talkback with Lauren Grossman, Executive Director of Across the Table.

October 27: "Toward Parent-Inclusive Production Practices" moderated by the Parent Artist Advocacy League. https://www.paaltheatre.com/ - live broadcast on HowlRound TV.

November 3: "Queer Fathering and the Pressure to be a Model Volunteer" presented in partnership with Gay Fathers of Greater Chicagoland. Moderated by Rufus Gonzales, father of three, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychology at Loyola University.

November 6 will be a bring-your-baby matinee with infants welcome in the house on an adult's lap with additional babysitting for children ages 0-6 available on site in partnership with Jovie.

November 13: American Eagle Productions will offer a theater class for kids 5-12 while parents enjoy the show.

THE CLEANUP

Playwright: Hallie Palladino

Director: Jen Poulin

Cast: Lucy Carapetyan, Lynnette Li, Chad Patterson, and Brandon Rivera

Understudies: Christine Chang, Tony DiPisa, Norah Flaherty, and Chris Lysy

Previews run October 13-16 and October 20 with the Opening on October 21, 2022.

Shows Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 3 p.m. THE CLEANUP is approximately 100 minutes, with 1 intermission. Tickets are $22 for previews; $32 general admission. Student and industry tickets are available for $10.