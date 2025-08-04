Promethean Theatre Ensemble To Stage Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILL At The Den

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



For its 35th production, Promethean Theatre Ensemble will honor the people who preserved Shakespeare’s work for the ages, with Lauren Gunderson’s THE BOOK OF WILL. Gunderson’s comedy begins three years after the Bard’s death, as his former acting company members John Heminges and Henry Condell hear a badly botched version of HAMLET at a nearby theatre. Seeing the need to preserve Will’s works before they fall into obscurity, they become determined to find or recreate all of his plays and publish a definitive collection of them. They set out to compile as many of his manuscripts as possible, going head-to-head against a shady publisher, a drunken poet, shrinking resources, and their own mortality.

THE BOOK OF WILL, which was commissioned and first produced by the Denver Center Theatre Company, is a heartfelt tribute to Shakespeare and his enduring impact on literature, combining humor, emotion, and historical insight. THE BOOK OF WILL will be performed from September 18 – October 25 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago. Press opening is Saturday September 20 at 8 pm, following previews September 18 and 19. The production will play through Saturday, October 25.



To direct THE BOOK OF WILL, Promethean Theatre Ensemble has enlisted the uniquely qualified Beth Wolf, who has not only directed 11 of Shakespeare’s plays for her company Midsommer Flight, but also earned Jeff Award nominations for her direction and the overall production of Gunderson’s SILENT SKY at Citadel Theatre in 2024. Leading Wolf’s cast as John Heminges and Henry Condell are Promethean’s Artistic Director Jared Dennis* and Ben Veatch. Dennis’s many roles with PTE include Lord Stanley in RICHARD III and Sir George Crofts in MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION. Veatch has been seen most recently as The Observer in City Lit’s THE HOUSE OF IDEAS and as Gottfried Swetts in Blank Theater Company’s A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY. PTE ensemble member Brendan Hutt* will play the dual roles of Richard Burbage, the actor who originated many of Shakespeare’s most famous roles, and William Jaggard, a successful if shady publisher of books, plays, and playbills. Hutt, seen most recently in City Lit Theater’s R.U.R. ROSSUM’S UNIVERSAL ROBOTS, is a veteran of many productions with PTE.