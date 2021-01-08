PrideArts Announces Cast for Live Virtual Reading of OTHER PEOPLE

Full casting was announced today for PrideArts' virtual reading of Christopher Shinn's OTHER PEOPLE, a comedy set around the holidays in New York City's East Village, involving relationships past and present among four men and one woman. Chicago actor and director Tim Ashby, who will direct the reading, announced his cast today. The reading will be performed live online on Tuesday, January 19 at 7 pm.

Los Angeles-based actor/writer/director Laura Seay, whose credits include the theatrical feature films SUPERBAD and the ABC-TV series MARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELD, will play Petra, a poet and stripper who lives with Stephen. David Prottas , an NYC-based actor and dancer who appeared in the 2018 Broadway revival of CAROUSEL, will play the gay struggling playwright Stephen. Blake Valletta has been cast as Mark, the ex-boyfriend of Stephen who has been invited to spend the holidays with Stephen and Petra. Canadian actor Carter James, of the feature film SHALL WE PLAY, will be Tan, a young street hustler befriended by Stephen and Mark. Christopher J. Reese will play the roles of Darren and Man.

OTHER PEOPLE premiered at London's Royal Court Theatre in March 2000 and opened in New York City at Playwrights Horizons in October of that year. Christopher Shinn's other plays include FOUR, WHERE DO WE LIVE, DYING CITY, NOW OR LATER, and TEDDY FERRARA, which was commissioned and premiered in 2013 by Chicago's Goodman Theatre. His adaptation of Ibsen's HEDDA GABLER was produced on Broadway by the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2009.

Other upcoming live virtual readings announced by PrideArts include TWELFTH NIGHT on January 12, MARCUS; OR THE SECRET OF SWEET on January 26, the world-premiere SHUT UP KISS ME on February 9, and LESBIAN SHORTS on February 16.