PrideArts Announces Cast for Live Virtual Reading of MARCUS; OR THE SECRET OF SWEET

Full casting was announced today for PrideArts' January 26 reading of Tarell Alvin McCraney's MARCUS; OR THE SECRET OF SWEET. Curtain time will be 7 pm. Christian Helem, who recently directed Stage Left Theatre's virtual production of THE PROJECT(S), is directing. The third of McCraney's trilogy THE BROTHER/SISTER PLAYS, MARCUS is the coming-of-age story of a young gay man in rural Louisiana. Helem's cast will include Juwon Tyrel Perry (Marcus Eshu), Risha Tenae Hill (Oba), Christian Prins Coen (Ogun Size), Taylor Elie Talhame (Osha), Danyelle Monson (Shaunta Iyun), RjW Mays (Shun), Renee Lockett (Elegua), Hunter Bryant (Shua or Joshua), and Noah Raheem (Terell).

Other upcoming live virtual readings announced by PrideArts include Christopher Shinn's OTHER PEOPLE on January 19, a repeat live performance of TWELFTH NIGHT on February 2, the world premiere comedy/drama SHUT UP KISS ME on February 9, and LESBIAN SHORTS on February 16.