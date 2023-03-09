Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Porchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp Dates

Learn more about the full schedule here!

Mar. 09, 2023  
Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre's Education Department is proud to announce the return of its Music Theatre Summer Camp, June 26 - August 11, with registration now available for all sessions. Also, Porchlight offers a Sample-A-Camp, Sunday, April 30, for interested campers and parents wanting to learn more about the 2023 Porchlight offerings.

Youth classes are designed to teach young actors musical theatre skills from basics to advanced while enabling students to also learn life skills such as effective communication and self-esteem. Classes are held at the Holtschneider Performance Center at the DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St. Tuition is $325 - $975 based on the class level with payment plans and scholarships available for all youth programming. For specific questions regarding camps and registration, please email Porchlight Education Director Rebeccah Singer at rebeccah@porchlightmusictheatre.org. For general camp information and registration, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/summer-camp/.

Chicago's favorite music theatre summer camp returns this summer with fun, jam-packed musical sessions for ages 4 - 17 years old. New and returning young actors will spend one to three weeks singing, dancing, meeting new friends and creating an original musical piece to share with family and friends on the last day of camp.

Porchlight classes and camps are process-over-product focused programs designed to boost confidence, empathy and a love of the arts. Young actors join session after session to build on previous skills - from music theatre basics up to college audition readiness in a nurturing and fun environment.

Sample-A-Camp

Sunday, April 30

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Porchlight invites new students to experience Porchlight's Summer Camps with a Sample-A-Camp, Sunday, April 30 for just $20. Participants get an exclusive summer camp discount and a sneak peek at all the summer fun they'll have with Porchlight's summer camps. While students experience a day at camp, adults may enjoy a coffee and a snack while having their questions answered by the School's education director.

Sample-A-Camp Schedule includes:

Mini Musicals - 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Broadway Basics - 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Music Theatre Bootcamp - 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Advanced Music Theatre- 1:15 - 2 p.m.

All Sample-A-Camps will meet at Porchlight's camp location, DePaul School of Music (2330 N. Halsted). For additional information or to register, please go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/summer-camp/.

The Porchlight Summer Camp 2023 schedule includes:

Mini Musicals

Ages 4 - 6 years old

June 26 - June 30 (1 week)

Daily, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $325

Budding actors join Porchlight each week for songs, games, making new friends and having a blast on stage. The youngest students stretch their theatre muscles as they create an original musical story with dance moves, props, and songs to share with family and friends on the last day of class at a performance.

Broadway Basics

Ages 7 - 10 years old

July 10 - July 21 (2 weeks)

Daily, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $650

Enter the world of music, drama, dance, writing and more while practicing teamwork, communication and problem-solving. Young performers will be introduced to their actor tools, with plenty of time for playing games and making new friends. At the end of the session, families and friends may join Porchlight for a final performance to celebrate all your young actors' work.

Music Theatre Bootcamp

Ages 11 - 13 years old

July 24 - August 4 (2 weeks)

Daily, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $650

Intermediate actors build on the basics to learn about building an ensemble, singing in harmony and creating more challenging characters. Actors will write their own story paired with musical theatre classics and new hits to share with family and friends at the end of the term.

Advanced Music Theatre Performance

Ages 14 - 17 years old

July 24 - August 11 (3 weeks)

Daily, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $975

The most advanced actors tackle challenging choreography, music and scene study to create a final showcase that highlights both ensemble and individual work. Actors will receive additional master classes and pre-professional training to round out their skills.

NOTE: All class content, dates, times, etc. are subject to change. For the most up to date information, please visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/summer-camp/.



More Hot Stories For You


