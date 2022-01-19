Porchlight Announces New Dates For Porchlight Revisits PASSING STRANGE and Paul Oakley Stovall's CLEAR, A NEW MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

Porchlight Music Theatre announces new dates for Porchlight Revisits Passing Strange, Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, May 19 at 1:30 and 7 p.m. and the staged reading of Paul Oaley Stovall's Clear, A New Musical Experience, Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. Porchlight also announced new dates earlier this month for Blues in the Night, February 9 - March 13.

Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree, which was scheduled for May, is now moved to the 2022-2023 season, dates TBA. Tickets are now on sale for all new dates and current ticket holders may reschedule, make a tax-deductible donation or receive a refund. The Porchlight Music Theatre box office will reach out to current ticket holders over the next two weeks and may be reached at 773.777.9884.

Porchlight Revisits: Passing Strange

Lyrics and Book by Stew

Music by Heidi Rodewald and Stew

Directed by Donterrio

Music Directed by Justin Akira Kono

Choreographed by Terri K Woodall

NEW DATES: Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, May 19 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

From L.A. to Amsterdam to Berlin, a young musician chases youthful dreams and spiritual clarity against a shifting backdrop of locales and acquaintances as he rebels against his conservative upbringing. This hit rock musical, loaded with soulful lyrics and passion, debuted to critical acclaim on Broadway in 2008, winning both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards and went on to be a critically acclaimed motion picture filmed by Spike Lee in 2009. Porchlight Revisits performances also include the pre-show "Behind the Show Backstory," an entertaining and informative multimedia presentation, created and hosted by Artistic Director Michael Weber, sharing the show's history, backstage stories, news of the era and much more. The New York Times said about its Broadway debut, "Call it a rock concert with a story to tell ... Or call it a sprawling work of performance art ... I'll just call it wonderful."

Clear, A New Musical Experience

Staged Reading

Written by Paul Oakley Stovall

Directed by Kenny Ingram

NEW DATE: Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Clear is a new, original musical from Paul Oakley Stovall, a Chicago-based artist who is currently performing as "Washington" in the national tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton and who also worked as a member of the Obama administration. Clear was born when he fused his personal life experience with his life-changing political odyssey as part of the Obama administration. He created Clear for everyone who wants to say yes to life, continue searching for joy and live in their truth.

Clear is a spiritual quest in a decidedly computerized time fusing music, memory and pure love to remind all how best to live life. It sings a tale of destiny, luck and the commonality of the human experience. From the slave castles of Ghana to the winding streets of Istanbul; from the banks of the river Seine to a star-filled night sky over the suburban Midwest, these storytellers continue to discover that change is inevitable and clear.

The staged reading of Clear is sponsored by Jeremy Eden and Nancy Marder and the National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

Previously announced this month, new dates for Blues in the Night:

Blues in the Night

Conceived by Sheldon Epps

Directed and Choreographed by Kenny Ingram

Music Directed by David Fiorello

Associate Music Director and Conductor Maulty Jewell IV

Assistant Choreographer Ariel Dorsey

NEW DATES: February 9 - March 13

NEW PRESS NIGHT: Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Performance schedule: Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. matinee Thursday, Feb. 17 (there is no Saturday performance, Feb 12 and no 7 p.m. performance Thursday, Feb. 17)

The Blues is one of America's original art forms and Chicago was the home to some of the greatest Blues performers ever. Set in a history-filled hotel on Chicago's south side one fateful night in the late 1930s, this Tony Award-nominated celebration interweaves the stories of three women who share their highs and lows of romance through the iconic songs of Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Alberta Hunter, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and others.

All performances take place at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street.