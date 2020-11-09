PlayMakers Laboratory's THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA Celebrates The Holidays

That's Weird, Grandma runs December 7 – 28, 2020.

From Christmas to Hanukkah to New Year's, PlayMakers Laboratory rings in the holidays with all new performances of its popular online revue That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay, a creative series of stories written by elementary school students, adapted and performed by PML's professional actors and directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd. PML's holiday edition of That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay streams Mondays at 8 pm CT from December 7 - 28, 2020 via Patreon, with a completely new show released each week. Tickets ($2 - $4 subscriptions) are currently available at playmakerslab.org.

The December line-up will feature special appearances by former PlayMakers Laboratory company members along with your current favorites.

Now in its 19th year, That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

Holiday Performance Schedule:

Monday, December 7 - Happy Holidays Part I

Monday, December 14 - Happy Holidays Part II

Monday, December 21 - Happy Holidays Part III

Monday, December 28 - New Year's Celebration

That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay includes stories from PML's "Submit Your Story Challenge," which encourages students from across the nation to submit stories from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit playmakerslab.org/education.

