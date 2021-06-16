PlayMakers Laboratory Presents STORIES UNDER THE SUN, Part Of Night Out In The Parks

PlayMakers Laboratory will present Stories Under the Sun, a series of free, family-friendly performances presented across the city this summer through the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks initiative. Performed in the style of PML's much-lauded sketch comedy revue That's Weird, Grandma, the stories featured in Stories Under the Sun are written by Chicago elementary school students, adapted for the stage and performed by PlayMakers Laboratory company members and directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd. No reservations necessary - all ages welcome. For additional information, visit playmakerslab.org.

The cast includes Jen Allman, Kaitlyn Andrews, Ashley Bland, Elisa Carlson, Linsey Falls, Sonia Goldberg and Kayla Pulley.

Now in its 20th year, That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

Performance Schedule:

Tuesday, July 6 at 5 pm

Cole Park, 361 E. 85th St., Chicago

Rain date: Tuesday, July 13 at 5 pm

Wednesday, July 7 at 5 pm

Gill Park, 825 W. Sheridan Rd., Chicago

Rain date: Wednesday, July 14 at 5 pm

Thursday, July 8 at 5 pm

Moore Park, 5085 W. Adams St., Chicago

Thursday, July 15 at 5 pm

This program is presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks. Arts programming in neighborhoods across the city advances the goals of the Chicago Park District and the Chicago Cultural Plan. Learn more at nightoutintheparks.com.