Photos: World Premiere of IRAQ, BUT FUNNY at Lookingglass Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s Tony-Award winning Lookingglass Theatre Company, has released production photos for the world premiere of Iraq, But Funny, now playing through July 20 in The Joan and Paul Theatre at Water Tower Water Works, 163 E. Pearson St. at Michigan Ave.

This semi-autobiographical play is written by Ensemble Member Atra Asdou and directed by

Dalia Ashurina and features Susaan Jamshidi, Gloria Imseih Petrelli, James Rana, Sina Pooresmaeil and Atra Asdou. The performance schedule for June 8 - July 20 is Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 and 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m., with additional Tuesday performances at 7 p.m. on June 17 and July 1. There will be no performances on the holidays of Juneteenth (Thursday, June 19) and the Fourth of July (Friday, July 4). The estimated running time is two hours and 15 minutes including one intermission. Iraq, But Funny single tickets are $30 - $90 and are available at LookingglassTheatre.org.

A raucous satire about five generations of Assyrian women reclaiming their stories, as narrated by a British guy. Making its world premiere at Lookingglass Theatre, Ensemble Member Atra Asdou’s original dark comedy jauntily marches through the Ottoman Empire to modern-day U.S.A. exploring history, family and dysfunction.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Adame

Comments