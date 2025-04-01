Photos & Video: ELVIS WAS A BLACK MAN NAMED JOE at Black Ensemble Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Ensemble Theater is presenting the World Premiere of Elvis Was a Black Man Named Joe written and directed by Jackie Taylor. The production, inspired by her late brother and growing up in Cabrini-Green, runs through April 20. See photos and video here!



On The surface they were worlds apart. Elvis grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi and Joe grew up in the Cabrini Green Projects in Chicago. They were different - but they were very much the same. You really have to be in the know to understand how Elvis Presley was a Black man named Joe.

The cast of Elvis Presley was a Black Man Named Joe includes: Dennis Dent (Joe), Britt Edwards (Young Janet), Rhonda Preston (Janet #1), Melanie McCullough (Mother), Jaitee Thomas (Father), and ensemble members Direoce Junirs, Trequon Tate, Dwight Neal and Destin Warner.

The creative team includes Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor (Writer/Director), Tia Jemison (Assistant Director), Christopher Chase Carter (Choreographer), Denise Karczewski (Set/Light Designer), DJ Douglass (Projection Designer), Sean Alvarez (Sound Designer), and Cat Andrade (Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Alan Davis

Britt Edwards, Melanie McCullough

Comments