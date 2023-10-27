Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!

Teatro Vista, Chicago’s premier Latine theatre, has released new images of their Fall production, ¡BERNARDA!, an audacious new take on Federico García Lorca’s classic “The House of Bernarda Alba.”

Directed by Teatro Vista Producing Artistic Director Wendy Mateo and written by Emilio Williams, the production remains faithful to the original work while re-imagining it for a new generation. ¡BERNARDA!, co-presented with Steppenwolf at the 1700 Theater (1700 N. Halsted St.), runs October 29 - November 19, 2023, with previews October 25 - 28. Tickets ($25 - $40) are on-sale now and can be purchased online at teatrovista.org/bernarda.

After the death of her husband, Bernarda places a strict veil of mourning over herself, her four daughters and her senile mother. As the daughters’ desires and emotions clash with their mother’s strict control, tensions rise within the household. The sisters’ jealousies and rivalries boil over as their longing for freedom reaches a crescendo that exposes the destructive effects of Bernarda’s authoritarian rule.

¡BERNARDA! is a one-act with no intermission and is co-presented with Steppenwolf at the 1700 Theater (1700 N. Halsted.). Showtimes are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for preview performances (October 25 - 28), and $40 for regular performances, with discounts available for students and groups of ten or more people. Teatro Vista’s Teatro For All program offers a limited number of affordable tickets to those in our community who need them most, on a first-come, first-served basis for $20 per ticket.

Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet

Charín Álvarez, Stephanie Díaz

Charín Álvarez,Claudia Quesada

Charín Álvarez

Sonya Madrigal, Claudia Quesada, Charín Álvarez, Ayssette Muñoz

Gabriela Diaz, Claudia Quesada, Ayssette Muñoz, Stephanie Díaz, Sonya Madrigal

Charín Álvarez

Charín Álvarez

Ayssette Muñoz, Charín Álvarez

Alix Rhode, Gabriela Diaz and Sonya Madrigal

Alix Rhode and Ayssette Muñoz

Alix Rhode and Ayssette Muñoz