Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!

¡BERNARDA! is a one-act with no intermission and is co-presented with Steppenwolf at the 1700 Theater.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 4 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Teatro Vista, Chicago’s premier Latine theatre, has released new images of their Fall production, ¡BERNARDA!, an audacious new take on Federico García Lorca’s classic “The House of Bernarda Alba.”

Directed by Teatro Vista Producing Artistic Director Wendy Mateo and written by Emilio Williams, the production remains faithful to the original work while re-imagining it for a new generation. ¡BERNARDA!, co-presented with Steppenwolf at the 1700 Theater (1700 N. Halsted St.), runs October 29 - November 19, 2023, with previews October 25 - 28. Tickets ($25 - $40) are on-sale now and can be purchased online at teatrovista.org/bernarda.

After the death of her husband, Bernarda places a strict veil of mourning over herself, her four daughters and her senile mother. As the daughters’ desires and emotions clash with their mother’s strict control, tensions rise within the household. The sisters’ jealousies and rivalries boil over as their longing for freedom reaches a crescendo that exposes the destructive effects of Bernarda’s authoritarian rule. 

¡BERNARDA! is a one-act with no intermission and is co-presented with Steppenwolf at the 1700 Theater (1700 N. Halsted.). Showtimes are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for preview performances (October 25 - 28), and $40 for regular performances, with discounts available for students and groups of ten or more people. Teatro Vista’s Teatro For All program offers a limited number of affordable tickets to those in our community who need them most, on a first-come, first-served basis for $20 per ticket.

Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Charín Álvarez, Stephanie Díaz

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Charín Álvarez,Claudia Quesada

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Charín Álvarez

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Sonya Madrigal, Claudia Quesada, Charín Álvarez, Ayssette Muñoz

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Gabriela Diaz, Claudia Quesada, Ayssette Muñoz, Stephanie Díaz, Sonya Madrigal

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Charín Álvarez

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Charín Álvarez

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Ayssette Muñoz, Charín Álvarez

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Alix Rhode, Gabriela Diaz and Sonya Madrigal

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Alix Rhode and Ayssette Muñoz

Photos: Teatro Vista Presents ¡BERNARDA!
Alix Rhode and Ayssette Muñoz



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
ALICE BY HEART, INTO THE WOODS & More Set for Kokandy Productions 2024 Season Photo
ALICE BY HEART, INTO THE WOODS & More Set for Kokandy Productions 2024 Season

Kokandy Productions has revealed its 2024 season, including two fully-produced musicals and the return of the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival.

2
Raue Center School for the Arts to Present On-Camera Acting Masterclass with Austin & Photo
Raue Center School for the Arts to Present On-Camera Acting Masterclass with Austin & Colleen Basis

Raue Center School for the Arts will present an on-camera acting masterclass with Austin & Colleen Basis on December 9th and 10th, 2023.

3
HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns to Raue Center Photo
HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns to Raue Center

 Raue Center For The Arts has announced the Midwest’s favorite Eagle tribute band, Heartache Tonight will be rocking the Raue in 2022!

4
About Face Theatre Opens Its 29th Season with the RE/GENERATION Studio Series Photo
About Face Theatre Opens Its 29th Season with the RE/GENERATION Studio Series

About Face Theatre’s Re/Generation Studio workshop series returns to kick off the company’s 2023-2024 season from November 30 through December 16, 2023 at The Den Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
WOLVES BY STEVE YOCKEY in Chicago WOLVES BY STEVE YOCKEY
Redtwist Theatre (10/01-11/05)
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (2/17-2/17)
Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas in Chicago Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
Sir András Schiff in Chicago Sir András Schiff
Chicago Symphony Center (11/12-11/12)
Dante 360 in Chicago Dante 360
Athenaeum Theatre (11/10-11/19)
The Snow Queen in Chicago The Snow Queen
The Marriott Theatre (11/17-12/31)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
The Second City's Late Night Date Night in Chicago The Second City's Late Night Date Night
UP Comedy Club (5/12-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You