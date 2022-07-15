Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!

The “Peter Johnson” Parody comedically packs Rick Riordan’s iconic five book series into two hours of crazy magic, pop-punk ballads, and a parody worthy of the gods.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

Back and better than ever: the reimagined, and unauthorized, "Peter Johnson" Parody splashes back onto the stage after a stellar online debut. "Perseus" has recently arrived at "CAMP!", after discovering that his father is one of the Greek gods- not just any Greek god either.

One of the VERY LARGE THREE! Like any protagonist, Perseus embarks on an epic quest with know-it-all Anna-Beth and his GBF (Goat Best Friend) Grover. Come along as they search for Zeus' UNIDENTIFIED OBJECT FROM THE AUDIENCE, and join familiar favorites as these Titans, monsters, and really angsty teenagers sing, dance, and sword fight it out.

The "Peter Johnson" Parody comedically packs Rick Riordan's iconic five book series into two hours of crazy magic, pop-punk ballads, and a parody worthy of the gods themselves.

Audience members will be asked to call out an object that will be incorporated into the show! Front row will receive priority!

Playing at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614, Call 773-404-7336 for more information.

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
The cast of The Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Steven Axtell, Nina Groll), Jack Doyle and Lizzy Peake

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Jackson Duffy, Jack Doyle, Nina Groll, Sean Kall, and Sreven Axtell

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Steven Axtell, Jack Doyle, Nina Groll

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Jackson Duffy, Nina Groll

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Nina Groll and Company

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Avery Weller and Company

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
The Cast of the Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Jack Doyle and Faith

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Steven Axtell, Jack Doyle, Nina Groll

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Jack Doyle

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Jack Doyle

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
The Cast of the Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Jack Doyle, Nina Groll

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Steven Axtell

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Lizzy Peake

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Amelia Rummler and Josh Moore

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Nina Groll, Jack Doyle, and Steven Axtell

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Lizzy Peake, Sean Kall, Nina Groll

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Jack Doyle

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
The Cast of the Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Josh Moore, Nina Groll

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
The Cast of the Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Steven Axtell, Jack Doyle, Nina Groll

Photos: THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY Opens In Chicago!
Amelia Rummler

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You