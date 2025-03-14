Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oil Lamp Theater’s 2025 season continues with The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, now playing through April 6, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. See photos from productions.

The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Oil Lamp's Artistic Director Elizabeth Mazur Levin and its performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional Wednesday performances March 19 and April 2 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 for previews and $55 for the run at OilLampTheater.org.

This sharp, witty, and thought-provoking play challenges the boundaries of journalism and ethics as truth and creative license collide. A recent Harvard grad fact checks the work of a prominent writer and delves into the complexities of truth in a world where facts can be slippery and perspective can change everything.

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

