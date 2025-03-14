Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre

Now playing through April 6.
Oil Lamp Theater’s 2025 season continues with The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, now playing through April 6, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. See photos from productions.
The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Oil Lamp's Artistic Director Elizabeth Mazur Levin and its performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional Wednesday performances March 19 and April 2 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 for previews and $55 for the run at OilLampTheater.org.
This sharp, witty, and thought-provoking play challenges the boundaries of journalism and ethics as truth and creative license collide. A recent Harvard grad fact checks the work of a prominent writer and delves into the complexities of truth in a world where facts can be slippery and perspective can change everything.
Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic
Tim Walsh, Marianne Embree and James Wheeler
James Wheeler, Tim Walsh and Marianne Embree
Marianne Embree and Tim Walsh
James Wheeler, Marianne Embree and Tim Walsh
Tim Walsh, James Wheeler and Marianne Embree
James Wheeler, Tim Walsh and Marianne Embree
Marianne Embree and James Wheeler
Videos