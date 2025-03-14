News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre

Now playing through April 6.

By: Mar. 14, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Oil Lamp Theater’s 2025 season continues with The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, now playing through April 6, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. See photos from productions.

The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Oil Lamp's Artistic Director Elizabeth Mazur Levin and its performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional Wednesday performances March 19 and April 2 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 for previews and $55 for the run at OilLampTheater.org.  

This sharp, witty, and thought-provoking play challenges the boundaries of journalism and ethics as truth and creative license collide. A recent Harvard grad fact checks the work of a prominent writer and delves into the complexities of truth in a world where facts can be slippery and perspective can change everything.

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
Tim Walsh, Marianne Embree and James Wheeler

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
Tim Walsh

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
James Wheeler, Tim Walsh and Marianne Embree

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
Marianne Embree and Tim Walsh

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
James Wheeler, Marianne Embree and Tim Walsh

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
Tim Walsh, James Wheeler and Marianne Embree

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
James Wheeler and Tim Walsh

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
James Wheeler

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
Tim Walsh and James Wheeler

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
James Wheeler, Tim Walsh and Marianne Embree

Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Oil Lamp Theatre Image
Marianne Embree and James Wheeler



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos