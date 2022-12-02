Photos: THE BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE Now Playing At The Greenhouse Theater Center

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque has announce its return this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago's favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story and a live event not to be missed, directed by Miguel Long and choreographed by Dylan Kerr, now playing through December 31 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

The two-hour experience begins with a cocktail hour which includes craft vendors from local artists (Thursday nights), special pre-show performances (Friday and Saturday nights), and brunch fare (Sunday matinees), followed by Tchaicovsky's The Nutcracker Suite in a saucy, alternative and adult retelling of the holiday classic.

Each week features the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment in the roles of Tea, Coffee, Chocolate, Vodka and Mother Ginger, featuring sword swallowing, belly dancing, classic burlesque and more. It's holiday performance schedule is Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. with a special New Year's Eve closing night performance Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

This New Year's Eve special event includes a party following the show with cheese and charcuterie snacks, two drink tickets for after the show, a midnight "pole dancer booty drop" countdown with balloons and prizes, a DJ and more. There are no performances Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25. Admission is available for those 18 years old and older (21 to drink).

Tickets are Industry/SRO, $20; house left general admission, $30/$40 at the door, house center general admission, $40/$50 at the door and VIP, $75/$100 at the door with New Year's Eve tickets house left general admission, $60/$70 at the door, house center general admission $80/$90 at the door and VIP $150/$200 at the door. Tickets are now on sale at greenhousetheatre.org and TheButtcrackerBurlesque.com and, based on availability, at the door one hour before the performance.

Audiences are invited to follow Clara and her Buttcracker on a wild hallucinogenic trip from a boring-AF holiday party to the Land of Sweets where they battle rats, save the day and learn that body and sex positivity are to be celebrated. A combination of fairy tale and exotic trip down the rabbit hole with the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment. The Buttcracker highlights the world of burlesque, boylesque, magic, sword balancing, circus, dance and more.

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque cast includes Elena Avila (Clara); Olivia Lindsay (Buttcracker); Claire Francescon (Drosselmeyer); Autumn Christensen (Sugar Bum Fairy); Baby Bagos Hood (Boss/Rat King); Hannah Silverman (ensemble); Mandyn Mueller (ensemble); Eilish Morse-O'Rourke (ensemble); Yasmyne Williams (ensemble); Savannah Sinclair (swing) and Sierra Buffum (ensemble understudy).

Features soloists for the roles of Vodka, Tea, Chocolate, Coffee, and Mother Ginger rotate weekly. Every week includes a different kind of performance from the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment.

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© production team includes Miguel Long (director); Dylan Kerr (choreographer); Brighid Martensen (costume designer); Gabrielle Strong (set designer); Samuel Stephen (lighting designer);

Rowan Doe (props designer); Michael Bulaw (sound designer); Jake Snell (stage manager) and Carlie Rummel (backstage manager); Kayla Drescher (magic consultant). Jaq Seifert/(sub)version productions (producer) and Caylei Hallberg (producing assistant).