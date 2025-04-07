Photos: THE BOOK OF GRACE Opens at Steppenwolf Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 49th season with the Chicago premiere of The Book of Grace, an incendiary tug-of-war between family and freedom by Suzan-Lori Parks, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Topdog/Underdog. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, The Book of Grace will play through May 18, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. See photos of the production here!

The Book of Grace features ensemble member Namir Smallwood with Zainab Jah, and Brian Marable.

Grace looks for the good in everything: in her husband’s rules, in the border he patrols, in the return of his estranged son. But a want for goodness cannot unwind the past, as this taut family reunion explodes in all directions. The Chicago premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ The Book of Grace is an incendiary family portrait from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Topdog/Underdog. Witness this startling reminder that the search for common ground can be a brutal journey for those on every side of the divide.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Comments