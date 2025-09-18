Photos: THE BLOOD COUNTESS at Idle Muse Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Idle Muse Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of The Blood Countess, now playing through October 11, by Idle Muse Resident Playwright and Literary Director Michael Dalberg and directed by Idle Muse Founding Member Tristan Brandon at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. Check out photos below!

The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with a special performance on Wednesday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Join Idle Muse in the Carpathian Mountains to witness the story of the birth of legend as a Countess becomes a carnivore and a mother becomes a monster. The shadow of Erzsebet Bathory has endured for more than 400 years–but who is the Blood Countess and how did her story of infamy begin, grow and take on a life of its own? In a time when the constructed reputations of those in power can have more influence than reality, Idle Muse explores the truth behind the blood-soaked rumors.

The Blood Countess’s cast includes Laura Jones-Macknin~ (she/her, Erzsébet Báthory); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, Anna Darvulia); Xavier Lagunas~ (he/him, Pál Nádasdy); Raúl Alonso (he/him, János Újváry); Erik Schnitger~ (he/him, György Thurzó); Makenna Van Raalte (they/she, Imre Thurzó); Jeff Broitman (he/him, István Magyari); Kristen Alesia (she/they, Dorotya); Hannah Eisendrath (they/she, Katarina); Jacque Bischoff~ (any with respect, Ilona); Sam Neel (he/him, Guard, u/s Thurzo); Derek Preston Ray (he/him, Guard, u/s Pál Nádasdy); Alex Hultman (they/them, u/s Katarina, u/s Dorotya); Kayla Erpenbeck (she/her, u/s Ilona); Ian Saderholm (he/him, u/s Imre, u/s Janos) and Madeline Wakley (she/her, u/s Darvulia).

The creative team includes Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, director, health and safety officer, props designer, scenic designer); Libby Beyreis~ (she/her, assistant director, violence designer); Lindsey Chidester~ (she/her, stage manager); Beth Bruins~ (she/her, assistant stage manager); Evan Jackson~ (he/him, artistic director); Kati Lechner~ (she/her, production manager, health and safety officer); Erin Alys (she/her, intimacy director); Emma Rund (she/her, dramaturg); Brendan Hutt~ (he/him, assistant violence designer); Jeremiah Barr (he/him, tech director); Laura J. Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer~ (he/him, sound designer and composer); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, costume designer); Katie Fletcher (she/her, assistant costume designer); Jacque Bischoff~ (any with respect, makeup designer); Breezy Snyder~ (she/they, scenic painter); Eva Neuharth (they/them, paint charge); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, house manager); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, marketing & social media); Charlotte Brown (they/them, stage management cover); and Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, playwright).

