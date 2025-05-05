Photos: THE AVES At Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out brand-new production photos from the world premiere of Jiehae Park's the aves, performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through Sunday, June 8, 2025.

In the summer, an old man and an old woman sit on a park bench, talk about the birds, and bet on the rain…but things aren’t as simple as they may seem.

With humor and tenderness, the singular imagination and innovative style of acclaimed playwright Jiehae Park turn the ordinary into the extraordinary as the seasons shift. A play about memory, forgiveness, and the possibility of becoming at any age.

Comments