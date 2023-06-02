Photos: See Judy Greer & More in Rehearsals ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Another Marriage will play June 15 – July 23, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to continue its 47th season with the world premiere of ensemble member Kate Arrington’s unconventional love story Another Marriage, directed by ensemble member Terry Kinney. Marking Arrington’s playwrighting debut, Another Marriage will play June 15 – July 23, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at Click Here or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, June 25 at 6 pm.

Another Marriage features ensemble members Ian Barford (The Minutes, Linda Vista, August: Osage County) and Caroline Neff (Let the Right One In, Airline Highway, Linda Vista) with Judy Greer (Ant-Man, Jurassic World, Archer) and Nicole Scimeca (Steppenwolf debut).
 
You meet. You marry. You have kids. That’s the way it always goes. Or is it? What if your story changes? What would it cost? Another Marriage is an intimate and beautifully rendered portrait of an ever-evolving relationship that may never be quite finished. Ensemble member Kate Arrington’s playwrighting debut upends time and the typical romantic comedy to explore the liabilities of falling in and out of love.
 
The creative team includes: Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), Kristina Fluty (Intimacy Consultant), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice and Text Coach), Christian Parker and Jenna Worsham (Dramaturgs), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.
 




DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Workers Successfully Organize with Actors' Equity Association

The actors, stage managers, bartenders and servers of Chicago’s Drunk Shakespeare have achieved their goal of organizing with Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional performers and stage managers in live theatre.

City Lit Names Brian Pastor Executive Artistic Director

City Lit Board President Daniel Robinson announced that Brian Pastor (they/them), City Lit’s current Resident Director and for nine years its Managing Director, will succeed City Lit’s Producer and Artistic Director Terry McCabe, who will retire on June 30, 2024, following the conclusion of City Lit’s recently announced 43rd season.

The Blues on the Fox Festival Returns This Month

The Blues on the Fox Festival is back, Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17 at downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park, where blues legends and rising stars will live on the banks of the beautiful Fox River.

Porchlight's Free Summer Concert Series, BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD Returns This Month

Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to announce the return of its free summer concert series Broadway in your Backyard, now in its third year, June 27 - August 8, as part of Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series.

Recommended For You