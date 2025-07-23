Photos: Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST At Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount Theatre in Aurora will kick off the fourth season of its BOLD Series with Sam Shepard’s True West, running from July 16 through August 31, 2025, at the intimate Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora. See photos of the production.

True West is a searing portrait of sibling rivalry and the fractured American dream. Set in a California suburb, the play follows Austin, a screenwriter on the verge of a big Hollywood deal, and his estranged brother Lee, a drifter and thief who reenters his life unexpectedly. Tensions escalate as their opposing ambitions clash, leading to a violent unraveling of family ties and identities.

Directed by Artistic Director Jim Corti, the production stars Jack Ball as Austin and Ben Page as Lee. Joshua L. Green plays Hollywood producer Saul Kimmer, and Caron Buinis appears as their mother. The design team includes Lauren M. Nichols (scenic), Stephanie Cluggish (costumes), Cat Wilson (lighting), Forrest Gregor (sound), Ivy Thomas (properties), and John Tovar (fight and intimacy direction). Creg Sclavi serves as associate director, with Mary Zanger as stage manager and Bridget Kearbey as assistant stage manager. Understudies include Vic Kuligoski and Joe Edward Metcalfe.

Originally premiered in 1980 at San Francisco’s Magic Theatre, True West earned four Tony nominations for its 2000 Broadway revival and has since become a staple of the American theatrical canon. The play is known for its physical intensity, dark humor, and psychological depth.

Performance Schedule and Ticketing

True West previews begin Wednesday, July 16. Pay-What-You-Can performances are Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m. Regular performances continue through August 31.

All performances take place at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL. Tickets are $40–$55 and are available at ParamountAurora.com, by calling (630) 896-6666, or in person at the box office at 23 E. Galena Blvd. Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until showtime on performance days.

Please note: This production contains adult language and content.

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner Photography