Photos: Porchlight Music Theatre's BLUES IN THE NIGHT Extended Through March 20

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that its latest mainstage production, the "Best Musical" Tony Award-nominated Blues in the Night, conceived by Sheldon Epps, with the music of Bessie Smith, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Vernon Duke, Gordon Jenkins, Alberta Hunter and others, is now extended through March 20 at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St. The first Mainstage production of 2022 is directed and choreographed by Kenny Ingram, music directed by David Fiorello, assistant choreographed by Ariel M. Dorsey and associate music directed by conductor Maulty Jewell IV.

The Blues is one of America's original art forms and Chicago was the home to some of the greatest Blues performers ever. Set in a history-filled hotel on Chicago's south side one fateful night in the late 1930s, this Tony Award-nominated celebration interweaves the stories of three women who share their highs and lows of romance through the iconic songs of Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Alberta Hunter, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and others.

The Blues in the Night cast includes Felicia P. Fields ("The Lady from the Road") in her Porchlight Mainstage debut; Donica Lynn (""The Woman of the World") last seen by Porchlight audiences in her Jeff-Award nominated role in Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies, Clare Kennedy (""The Girl with a Date") a follow up to her performance in Porchlight's New Faces Sing Broadway 1961; Evan Tyrone Martin ( "The Man in the Saloon) last seen in Porchlight's Jeff Award-winning Dreamgirls and Terrell Armstrong ("The Dancing Man") last seen in Porchlight's A Chorus Line. Stand-bys include Anna Marie Abbate ("The Girl with a Date); Nolan Robinson (The Dancing Man); Aalon Smith ("The Woman of the World, The Lady from the Road) and Eustace J. Williams (The Man in the Saloon).

