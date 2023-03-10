Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2

Hilarious, charming and a little profane, Avenue Q will turn your expectation of acceptable discourse on its head.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Music Theater Works presents the first production in its 43rd season, Avenue Q in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, March 9 - April 2. See photos from the production!

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy with book by Jeff Whitty, music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and is directed and choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik, assistant directed by Ashley Keys and music directed by Eugene Dizon.

The performance schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m. with press opening Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. The running time, including the intermission, is currently 2 hours. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with a Saturday matinee, March 18 at 2 p.m. and two Thursday performances on March 23 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. Complete performance schedule is included at the end of this release.

Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Join the irreverent denizens of Avenue Q - part flesh, part plushy, people, puppets and all fun. Hilarious, charming and a little profane, Avenue Q will turn your expectation of acceptable discourse on its head. Follow our hero Princeton, fresh out of college, to his shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q which, it soon becomes clear, is not your ordinary neighborhood. Laugh out loud, funny, toe-tappingly singable and full of warmth and humor, Avenue Q won the Tony for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

The cast of Avenue Q includes Jimmy Hogan (Princeton); Brandy Miller (Kate Monster); Adam Ross Brody (Rod); Andres J. DeLeon (Nicky/Trekkie Monster/Bad Idea Bear); Melissa Crabtree (Lucy/Mrs.Thistletwat/ Bad Idea Bear); Thomas E. Squires (Brian) and Mai Hartwich (Christmas Eve) and Whitney Dottery (Gary Coleman).

The Avenue Q understudies include Andrew Lund (Princeton U/S); Zoe Maroko (Kate Monster U/S); David Blakeman (Nicky/Trekkie/Bad Idea Bear U/S); Rachel Livingston (Lucy/Mrs. Thistletwat/Bad Idea Bear U/S); Mark Bartishell (Brian U/S), Maiko Terazawa (Christmas Eve U/S) and Ashley Saul (Gary Coleman U/S).

The Avenue Q creative team currently includes Christopher Pazdernik (director/choreographer); Ashley Keys (assistant director); Eugene Dizon (music director); Ben Lipinski (scenic designer); Justin LeBlanc (costume designer); Andrew Meyers (lighting designer); Rick Sims (sound designer); Bob Stilton (props designer); Nick Zabel (technical director); Kristi Martens (puppetry trainer); Cameron Koniarski (master electrician); Will Hughes (scenic shop technical director); David Sajewich (media designer); Tony Churchill (associate media engineer); Alexis Lotspeich (assistant costume designer); Chelsea Lynn (lighting programmer); Elena Patterson (stage manager); MaK Cole (assistant stage manager); Jennifer King Russell (company manager); Chris Chase (production manager) and Kyle A. Dougan (producing artistic director).

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner Photography

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Jimmy Hogan

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
The cast of AVENUE Q

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Adam Ross Brody

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Andres J. DeLeon, Jimmy Hogan and Melissa Crabtree

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Brandy Miller, Melissa Crabtree and Andres J. DeLeon

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Jimmy Hogan, Whitney Dottery and Brandy Miller

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Thomas E. Squires

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
The cast of AVENUE Q

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Whitney Dottery

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Mai Hartwich, Brandy Miller and Adam Ross Brody

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Andres J. DeLeon and Adam Ross Brody

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Melissa Crabtree

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Thomas E. Squires, Jimmy Hogan, Mai Hartwich, Brandy Miller and Whitney Dottery

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
Brandy Miller and Mai Hartwich

Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
The cast of AVENUE Q




Zephyr Dance And Collaborators To Stage Cunningham-Inspired Premiere S45 in October Photo
Zephyr Dance And Collaborators To Stage Cunningham-Inspired Premiere S45 in October
Zephyr Dance has announced an unprecedented collaborative choreography project that combines Suite for Five by seminal 20th century American choreographer Merce Cunningham and new choreography that springs from that work created by a diverse group of choreographers.
ONCE Extends for Second and Final Time at Writers Theatre Photo
ONCE Extends for Second and Final Time at Writers Theatre
Writers Theatre has announced a second and final extension to the run of the Tony Award-winning musical Once, based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney. 
Photos: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Get a first look at photos of Describe the Night at Steppenwolf Theatre Company!
Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Get a first look at photos of Carmen at Lyric Opera of Chicago!

More Hot Stories For You


ONCE Extends for Second and Final Time at Writers TheatreONCE Extends for Second and Final Time at Writers Theatre
March 10, 2023

Writers Theatre has announced a second and final extension to the run of the Tony Award-winning musical Once, based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney. 
Photos: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
March 10, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Describe the Night at Steppenwolf Theatre Company!
Beth Lacke Will Star In TimeLine Theatre's Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO MEBeth Lacke Will Star In TimeLine Theatre's Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
March 10, 2023

TimeLine Theatre Company announced that Beth Lacke will return to the TimeLine stage to star as “Heidi” in the fourth production of the company’s 2022-2023 season—the first Chicago-based production of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck.
Polarity Ensemble Books Launches First Novel Of The Chicago Storefront Theatre ScenePolarity Ensemble Books Launches First Novel Of The Chicago Storefront Theatre Scene
March 10, 2023

Lincoln Square's Book Cellar Bookstore at 4736 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago hosts a reading and book signing of GIVE MY REGARDS TO NOWHERE at 7pm March 22nd, the day the book goes on sale. The novel is a work of comedic fiction informed by author Richard Engling's years as an artistic director in one of Chicago's storefront theatres.
Visceral Dance Celebrates 10th Anniversary With SPRINGTENVisceral Dance Celebrates 10th Anniversary With SPRINGTEN
March 10, 2023

Visceral Dance Chicago, a nationally and internationally recognized force in contemporary dance, celebrates its 10th anniversary with SPRINGTEN, a presentation of dynamic works that highlight the company's range and power.
share