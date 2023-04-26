Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27

Mercury Theater has released first look production photos from Big River, a musical based on Mark Twain's Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Twain's timeless classic sweeps audiences down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim escape from slavery to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful, and heartwarming, bringing to life everyone's favorite characters from the novel. Propelled by an award-winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana. Big River ran on Broadway for more than 1,000 performances and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The musical features a book by William Hauptman with music and lyrics by Roger Miller. This production is directed by Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter and choreographed by Ariel Etana Triunfo, with music direction by Malcolm Ruhl. Big River runs April 21 - June 11, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

The cast of Big River include Eric Amundson (Huck), Curtis Bannister (Jim), Cynthia Carter (Alice/Ensemble), McKinley Carter (Miss Watson/Aunt Sally, u/s Strange Woman), Isis Elizabeth (Alice's Daughter/Ensemble), Gabriel Fries (Duke/Judge Thatcher//Ensemble), Amanda Handegan (Mary Jane/Ensemble), Marcus Jackson (Wilkes/Doctor/Ensemble, u/s Pap/King/Silas), Darryl D'Angelo Jones (Ensemble, u/s Jim) March Marren (Jo/Young Fool/Sheriff/Ensemble), Colleen Perry (Widow Douglas/Strange Woman/Susan, u/s Aunt Sally), Callan Roberts (Tom/Ensemble, u/s Duke), Haley Jane Shaffer (Joanna/Ensemble, u/s Watson/Widow/Mary Jane), David Stobbe (Pap/King/Silas), and Jake Ziman (Ben/Hank/Ensemble, u/s Huck/Tom).

The creative team for Big River includes Christopher Chase Carter (director), Ariel Etana Triunfo (choreographer), Malcolm Ruhl (music director), Johnnie Schleyer (production manager), Jacqueline Penrod (scenic design), Richard Penrod (scenic design), Denise Karzcewski (lighting designer), Marquecia Jordan (costume designer), Keith Ryan (wig designer), Kurt Sniekus (sound designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (properties designer), Danni Monico Villaneuva (sound engineer), Emmanuel Jimenez (scenic supervisor), Rachel West (electrics supervisor), Keely Vasquez (casting associate), and G. Faye Dant (dramaturg). The production stage manager is Daniel J. Hanson and the assistant stage manager is Rachel Campbell.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren