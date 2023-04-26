Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27

Twain’s timeless classic sweeps audiences down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim escape from slavery to freedom.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Mercury Theater has released first look production photos from Big River, a musical based on Mark Twain's Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Twain's timeless classic sweeps audiences down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim escape from slavery to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful, and heartwarming, bringing to life everyone's favorite characters from the novel. Propelled by an award-winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana. Big River ran on Broadway for more than 1,000 performances and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The musical features a book by William Hauptman with music and lyrics by Roger Miller. This production is directed by Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter and choreographed by Ariel Etana Triunfo, with music direction by Malcolm Ruhl. Big River runs April 21 - June 11, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

The cast of Big River include Eric Amundson (Huck), Curtis Bannister (Jim), Cynthia Carter (Alice/Ensemble), McKinley Carter (Miss Watson/Aunt Sally, u/s Strange Woman), Isis Elizabeth (Alice's Daughter/Ensemble), Gabriel Fries (Duke/Judge Thatcher//Ensemble), Amanda Handegan (Mary Jane/Ensemble), Marcus Jackson (Wilkes/Doctor/Ensemble, u/s Pap/King/Silas), Darryl D'Angelo Jones (Ensemble, u/s Jim) March Marren (Jo/Young Fool/Sheriff/Ensemble), Colleen Perry (Widow Douglas/Strange Woman/Susan, u/s Aunt Sally), Callan Roberts (Tom/Ensemble, u/s Duke), Haley Jane Shaffer (Joanna/Ensemble, u/s Watson/Widow/Mary Jane), David Stobbe (Pap/King/Silas), and Jake Ziman (Ben/Hank/Ensemble, u/s Huck/Tom).

The creative team for Big River includes Christopher Chase Carter (director), Ariel Etana Triunfo (choreographer), Malcolm Ruhl (music director), Johnnie Schleyer (production manager), Jacqueline Penrod (scenic design), Richard Penrod (scenic design), Denise Karzcewski (lighting designer), Marquecia Jordan (costume designer), Keith Ryan (wig designer), Kurt Sniekus (sound designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (properties designer), Danni Monico Villaneuva (sound engineer), Emmanuel Jimenez (scenic supervisor), Rachel West (electrics supervisor), Keely Vasquez (casting associate), and G. Faye Dant (dramaturg). The production stage manager is Daniel J. Hanson and the assistant stage manager is Rachel Campbell.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27
Callan Roberts, March Madden, Marcus Jackson, Eric Amundson, and Jake Ziman

Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27
Colleen Perry, Haley Jane Schafer, Amanda Handegan, Callan Roberts, and McKinley Carter

Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27
Curtis Bannister

Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27
Cynthia Carter and Isis Elizabeth

Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27
Eric Amundson and the company of Big River

Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27
Eric Amundson

Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27
Eric Amundson, Curtis Bannister

Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27
Eric Amundson, Curtis Bannister



Markie Gray To Step Down as Raven Theatre Managing Director; Cole von Glahn Named Interim Photo
Markie Gray To Step Down as Raven Theatre Managing Director; Cole von Glahn Named Interim MD
Raven Theatre’s Board of Directors announced that Markie Gray will step down as the theater’s Managing Director at the end of April 2023 and Cole von Glahn will assume the Interim Managing Director position at the beginning of May 2023.
Comedians, Drag Shows & More Set for Steppenwolf Theatre LookOut Summer 2023 Season Photo
Comedians, Drag Shows & More Set for Steppenwolf Theatre LookOut Summer 2023 Season
Steppenwolf’s LookOut Series keeps the party going this summer with a packed slate of eclectic and daring performances from Chicago artists of all stripes.
Columbia College Chicago Will Confer Degrees On Theatre Critic Chris Jones And Jazz Artist Photo
Columbia College Chicago Will Confer Degrees On Theatre Critic Chris Jones And Jazz Artist Bobbi Wilsyn At Commencement 2023
At its upcoming 2023 Commencement exercises, Columbia College Chicago will confer honorary degrees on long-time Chicago Tribune theatre critic Chris Jones and former faculty member and decorated jazz artist Bobbi Wilsyn. The honorary degree recipients will address graduates and their families at the college's four Commencement ceremonies, with Chris Jones speaking at two ceremonies on Saturday, May 13, and Bobbi Wilsyn at two ceremonies on Sunday, May 14.
Refracted Will Present Workshop of A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET WRITING A PLAY ABOUT HARVEY WE Photo
Refracted Will Present Workshop of A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET WRITING A PLAY ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Refracted takes audiences behind the scenes of the creative process with a workshop of A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET WRITING A PLAY ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN, Mathilde Dratwa’s thought-provoking and darkly comedic exploration of the intersection of art, ethics, and power in American society. Refracted will hold four workshop performances May 21 - 31, 2023 at Theater Wit, directed by Tova Wolff.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27Photos: Mercury Theatre Chicago Opens BIG RIVER On April 27
April 26, 2023

Mercury Theater has released first look production photos from Big River, a musical based on Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
Markie Gray To Step Down as Raven Theatre Managing Director; Cole von Glahn Named Interim MDMarkie Gray To Step Down as Raven Theatre Managing Director; Cole von Glahn Named Interim MD
April 26, 2023

Raven Theatre’s Board of Directors announced that Markie Gray will step down as the theater’s Managing Director at the end of April 2023 and Cole von Glahn will assume the Interim Managing Director position at the beginning of May 2023.
Comedians, Drag Shows & More Set for Steppenwolf Theatre LookOut Summer 2023 SeasonComedians, Drag Shows & More Set for Steppenwolf Theatre LookOut Summer 2023 Season
April 26, 2023

Steppenwolf’s LookOut Series keeps the party going this summer with a packed slate of eclectic and daring performances from Chicago artists of all stripes.
Columbia College Chicago Will Confer Degrees On Theatre Critic Chris Jones And Jazz Artist Bobbi Wilsyn At Commencement 2023Columbia College Chicago Will Confer Degrees On Theatre Critic Chris Jones And Jazz Artist Bobbi Wilsyn At Commencement 2023
April 26, 2023

At its upcoming 2023 Commencement exercises, Columbia College Chicago will confer honorary degrees on long-time Chicago Tribune theatre critic Chris Jones and former faculty member and decorated jazz artist Bobbi Wilsyn. The honorary degree recipients will address graduates and their families at the college's four Commencement ceremonies, with Chris Jones speaking at two ceremonies on Saturday, May 13, and Bobbi Wilsyn at two ceremonies on Sunday, May 14.
Refracted Will Present Workshop of A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET WRITING A PLAY ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEINRefracted Will Present Workshop of A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET WRITING A PLAY ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN
April 26, 2023

Refracted takes audiences behind the scenes of the creative process with a workshop of A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET WRITING A PLAY ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN, Mathilde Dratwa’s thought-provoking and darkly comedic exploration of the intersection of art, ethics, and power in American society. Refracted will hold four workshop performances May 21 - 31, 2023 at Theater Wit, directed by Tova Wolff.
share