Photos: Meet the Stars of Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST at Paramount Theatre

Sibling rivalry collides with the American dream in Sam Shepard’s American classic True West, the hot start to Paramount Theatre’s fourth BOLD Series. See photos from the production.

Performances are July 16-August 31, 2025, in Paramount’s intimate Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Press openings are Wednesday and Thursday, July 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Heim Photography

Jack Ball and Ben Page

Jack Ball and Ben Page

Jack Ball and Ben Page

Jack Ball

Ben Page

