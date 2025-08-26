Photos: MR. WOLF In Rehearsal at Steppenwolf Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company is launching its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf, directed by ensemble member K. Todd Freeman (Downstate, Airline Highway), playing September 11 – November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Mr. Wolf will feature ensemble members Kate Arrington (East of Eden, Another Marriage–Playwright), Tim Hopper (Fool for Love, The Thanksgiving Play), Caroline Neff (Fool for Love, POTUS) and Namir Smallwood (You Will Get Sick, True West, Bug) with Emilie Maureen Hanson (Steppenwolf debut).

Twelve years ago, Theresa was stolen from her parents. Now a precocious 15-year-old, she has been rescued and returned to a family that had nearly forsaken hope – a family she neither recognizes nor understands. In ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching play, a miraculous reunion sets the stage for provocative conversations: what makes a house a home? What nightmares are we willing to face for the sake of our children? And ultimately, what part do we play in the grand saga of human existence?

Photo credit: Joel Moorman