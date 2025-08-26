 tracker
Photos: MR. WOLF In Rehearsal at Steppenwolf Theatre

Performances will run from September 11 to November 2.

By: Aug. 26, 2025
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is launching its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf, directed by ensemble member K. Todd Freeman (Downstate, Airline Highway), playing September 11 – November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. 

Mr. Wolf will feature ensemble members Kate Arrington (East of Eden, Another Marriage–Playwright), Tim Hopper (Fool for Love, The Thanksgiving Play), Caroline Neff (Fool for Love, POTUS) and Namir Smallwood (You Will Get Sick, True West, Bug) with Emilie Maureen Hanson (Steppenwolf debut).

Twelve years ago, Theresa was stolen from her parents. Now a precocious 15-year-old, she has been rescued and returned to a family that had nearly forsaken hope – a family she neither recognizes nor understands. In ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching play, a miraculous reunion sets the stage for provocative conversations: what makes a house a home? What nightmares are we willing to face for the sake of our children? And ultimately, what part do we play in the grand saga of human existence?

Photo credit: Joel Moorman 

Caroline Neff, Namir Smallwood and Tim Hopper, Emilie Maureen Hanson

Emilie Maureen Hanson and Tim Hopper

Tim Hopper and Namir Smallwood

Emilie Maureen Hanson and Kate Arrington

Caroline Neff and Kate Arrington

K. Todd Freeman

Kate Arrington and Emilie Maureen Hanson

Emilie Maureen Hanson and Namir Smallwood

Kate Arrington

Caroline Neff and Namir Smallwood, Emilie Maureen Hanson

Tim Hopper and Emilie Maureen Hanson

Caroline Neff

Tim Hopper and Namir Smallwood

Emilie Maureen Hanson

Audrey Francis and K. Todd Freeman




