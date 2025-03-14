Photos: LA BOHEME At Chicago Lyric Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Love burns bright in the City of Light as Puccini’s La Bohème returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Check out photos from the production.

In his Lyric debut, Pene Pati takes center stage alongside Ailyn Pérez as the star-crossed Parisian lovers Rodolfo and Mimì. The opera also stars Lyric favorites Gabriella Reyes as Musetta and Will Liverman as Marcello.

Jordan de Souza returns to Lyric to conduct the powerful Lyric Opera Orchestra. The opera also features the 60-person Lyric Opera Chorus, led by Chorus Director Michael Black, plus the Uniting Voices Chicago children’s choir led by Josephine Lee. Director Melanie Bacaling brings La Bohème to life in a vibrant new-to-Lyric production for all Chicagoans to enjoy.

With its stirring music and unforgettable characters, this production brings the heart of Paris to the Lyric stage and reminds us why La Bohème — the inspiration for the iconic Broadway musical Rent — remains one of the most beloved operas of all time. We hope audiences can join us for Puccini’s timeless story of love and longing.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

