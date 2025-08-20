Photos: Jenna Fischer and More in Rehearsals for ASHLAND AVENUE at Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A local business, a stubborn heart, a lively city street and the quiet moments when a family begins to change come center stage in Lee Kirk’s Ashland Avenue—the new play that launches The Goodman’s Centennial 2025/2026 Season next month. See photos here!

Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth directs the world-premiere production featuring Emmy Award-nominee Jenna Fischer (The Office’s Pam Beesly) and Chicago’s own Francis Guinan (The Cherry Orchard), with Will Allan (The Cherry Orchard), Cordelia Dewdney (Drury Lane’s Steel Magnolias) and Chiké Johnson (Toni Stone). Ashland Avenue appears September 6 – October 5.

Pete’s TV and Video has served Chicagoland for 40+ years, its plucky owner famous for his legendary commercials and customer care. But it’s a new era, and Pete’s (Fran Guinan) last store location is struggling while Sam (Jenna Fischer)—his daughter and family business heir apparent—has different dreams. This hilarious and moving new play asks what happens when we step outside of our parents' footsteps to follow our heart?

A graduate of The Theater School at DePaul University, where he studied Acting, Kirk’s feature films as writer/director include Ordinary World, starring Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Selma Blair, Judy Greer and Fred Armisen. The Giant Mechanical Man, starring Jenna Fischer, Chris Messina, Topher Grace with Bob Odenkirk. And the upcoming film New Years Rev: A Green Day Movie. Playwright: Sad Happy Sucker, originally produced in 2007 in Los Angeles, produced 2019 Trap Door Theater, Chicago. Music Video/Director: Old 97’s Good With God. Television/Director: NBC comedy, The Office.

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg and Hugo Hentoff