Photos: Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's NEW FACES SING BROADWAY At Evanston Space

Porchlight Music Theatre held its latest 2022 - 2023 season offering, New Faces Sing Broadway 1984, hosted by Honey West*, directed by Tommy Novak with music direction and arrangements by Micky York+.

There was a pre-show lobby gathering at The Den Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m. with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. The final performances in the New Faces Sing Broadway 2022-2023 will be held this summer with New Faces Sing Broadway NOW featuring the best of today's Broadway musicals.

Now in its eighth season, Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series returned, taking audiences on a musical journey from the start to the finish of an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes. Host Honey West introduced the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as the guide to the stars, songs and stories of the past. New Faces Sing Broadway 1984 included hit songs from the seminal age of Broadway musicals including La Cage Aux Folles, Sunday in the Park with George, Baby, The Rink and others.