Photos: Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's NEW FACES SING BROADWAY At Evanston Space

New Faces Sing Broadway 1984 takes place Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Evanston SPACE.

Apr. 28, 2023  
Porchlight Music Theatre held its latest 2022 - 2023 season offering, New Faces Sing Broadway 1984, hosted by Honey West*, directed by Tommy Novak with music direction and arrangements by Micky York+.
There was a pre-show lobby gathering at The Den Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m. with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. The final performances in the New Faces Sing Broadway 2022-2023 will be held this summer with New Faces Sing Broadway NOW featuring the best of today's Broadway musicals.

Now in its eighth season, Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series returned, taking audiences on a musical journey from the start to the finish of an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes. Host Honey West introduced the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as the guide to the stars, songs and stories of the past. New Faces Sing Broadway 1984 included hit songs from the seminal age of Broadway musicals including La Cage Aux Folles, Sunday in the Park with George, Baby, The Rink and others.
The cast of New Faces included, in alphabetical order, Teddy Gales (he/him/his, national tour of The Spongebob Musical (Nickelodeon)); Isabel Garcia (they/them/theirs/he/him/his,Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Kokandy Productions)); David Gordon-Johnson (he/him/his, And Neither Have I Wings to Fly (First Folio Theatre)); Mai Hartwich (she/her/hers, Avenue Q (Music Theater Works)); Nikki Krzebiot (she/her/hers, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Kokandy Productions)); Justin Grey McPike (they/them/theirs, Disney Deep Dive (The Beautiful City Project)); Nora Navarro (she/her/hers, Songs for a New World (Theo)); Patrick O'Keefe (he/him/his, Jeff Award winner - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Kokandy Productions)); Lincoln J. Skoien (any with respect, Merrily We Roll Along (CCPA)) and Luiza Vitucci (she/her/hers,The Threepenny Opera (Theo)) with Kevin Brown (he/him/his) on drums.

Photo Credit: Chollette

Isabel Garcia

Host Honey West and the New Faces Sing Broadway 1984 Cast

The New Faces, host Honey West, and Music Director Micky York

David Gordon-Johnson and Nora Navarro

Honey West

Teddy Gales

Lincoln J. Skoien

Nikki Krzebiot

Isabel Garcia

David Gordon-Johnson

Justin Grey McPike

Luiza Vitucci

Patrick Oa??Keefe



